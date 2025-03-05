Connect with us

Africa

Rwanda criticizes Germany for politicizing development, slams Canada for ignoring its security concerns in DRC Conflict

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Rwandan government has strongly criticized Germany and Canada over their recent positions regarding the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), accusing them of bias and disregard for Rwanda’s security concerns.

In a statement issued by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Kigali condemned Berlin for what it termed as the “politicization of development cooperation.”

Rwanda expressed disappointment that Germany’s caretaker administration was undermining the African-led peace efforts by failing to hold the DRC accountable for its repeated violations, which Kigali argues have only emboldened Kinshasa’s aggressive stance and prolonged the conflict.

“Germany contradicts its own claims of supporting the African-led process to resolve the conflict in eastern DRC by letting the DRC off the hook for numerous violations, which only reinforces its belligerent posture and needlessly prolongs the conflict,” the statement read.

Kigali also accused Germany of ignoring the threat posed by the DRC-backed FDLR, a militia group composed of elements responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

President Paul Kagame’s administration asserted that Germany, given its “historical responsibility” in the region’s instability, should not resort to “one-sided, coercive measures” that fail to address the root causes of the crisis.

Rwanda also took issue with Canada, summoning its High Commissioner following Ottawa’s statement that placed blame on Kigali for the violence in eastern DRC.

It rejected the accusations, stating that Canada was wrongfully attributing atrocities in the region to Rwanda while ignoring the crimes committed by the DRC army (FARDC) and allied militias.

“Canada is voluntarily accusing Rwanda of atrocities committed in eastern DRC, while those crimes are committed in broad daylight by the FARDC and DRC government militias,” the ministry stated.

Rwanda further accused Canada of dismissing its legitimate security concerns, particularly regarding the persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities in North and South Kivu and Ituri by the FDLR and other DRC-aligned forces.

Despite the criticisms, Rwanda maintained that it would not waver in its commitment to protecting its national security while remaining engaged in regional peace efforts.

The diplomatic tensions between Rwanda and its international partners have escalated in recent weeks following a resurgence in fighting in eastern DRC, where clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels continue to displace thousands.

Rwanda has repeatedly accused the DRC government of supporting the FDLR, while Kinshasa alleges that Kigali backs the M23 rebels—claims that Rwanda denies.

