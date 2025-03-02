Connect with us

The handover occurred on Saturday at the Grande Barrière border post in Rubavu district/FILE

Africa

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels hand over 14 captured FDLR fighters to RDF

Among fighters surrendered to Rwanda are senior FDLR figures, including Brigadier General Jean Baptiste Gakwerere and Major Gilbert Ndayambaje.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 —The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has confirmed receiving 14 captured fighters suspected to be members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) from the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

FDLR is a UN-sanctioned rebel group formed by remnants of the former Rwandan army and Interahamwe militia, accused of committing genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

The handover occurred on Saturday at the Grande Barrière border post in Rubavu district.

Rwandan military said M23 seized the captives during military operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The individuals handed over to RDF include sergeants, corporals, and privates.

Among them are senior FDLR figures, including Brigadier General Jean Baptiste Gakwerere and Major Gilbert Ndayambaje.

Other suspects are Brig Gen Jean Baptiste Gakwerere, SM Nsabimana August, Sgt Mupenzi JMV (escort to Brig Gen Gakwerere), Cpl Sibomana Laurent, Cpl Ishimwe Patrick, Cpl Ibyimanikora Concorde, Cpl Ukwishaka Sadam, Cpl Hategekimana Eric, Pte Ndayambaje Pascal, Pte Rukundo Daniel Desire, Pte Ntakirutimana Niyonzima, Pte Ndayambaje Fabien, and Pte Uwiduhaye Gilbert.

RDF said preliminary information from the captives suggested close ties between the FDLR and various armed groups, including the Congolese army (FARDC), Wazalendo, SAMIDRC, and foreign mercenaries, according to RDF.

The Rwandan military noted that some FDLR elements have relocated to other areas, while others may still be hiding in territories currently controlled by M23.

“Further findings suggest that FDLR elements have relocated to Walikare, Lubero, Mwenga, etc.,” RDF said Saturday.

Rwanda denies looting DRC

Reacting to the handover, Rwanda Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said the development disproves claims that Rwanda uses the FDLR as a pretext to loot DRC’s minerals.

“We told western countries many times that, for the past 30 years, the FDLR genocidal force has been a permanent threat to Rwanda, especially as they are now supported by the Congolese government and embedded in the FARDC,” Nduhungirehe said.

“Unfortunately, these world’s powers refused to listen to us, arguing that the FDLR combatants are just a bunch of ‘old and weak’ people, and that Rwanda is using them as a pretext to ‘invade Congo for minerals’.”

The development comes amid escalating conflict in eastern DRC, where multiple armed groups continue to operate despite regional efforts to restore stability.

Rwanda has repeatedly raised concerns over the presence of FDLR militants in eastern DRC, accusing them of posing a security threat amid sustained criticism for financing M23.

