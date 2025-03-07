Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Kiir and Machar to dialogue in a bid to foster peace

President Ruto implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic Framework.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – President William Ruto has urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the first Vice President Riek Machar to engage in dialogue in a bid to foster peace.

In a statement, the President implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Strategic Framework.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This (Thursday) morning, I spoke with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan and First Vice President Riek Machar about the escalating security situation in the country,” Ruto said. 

“I implored both leaders to engage in dialogue towards fostering peace in the country, even as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic Framework.”

This comes after heightened tensions in South Sudan, where Vice President Machar’s residence was recently surrounded by soldiers, and several of his allies were detained following an armed group’s capture of an army base in the north.

The incidents have deepened concerns over the fragile peace agreement signed in 2018. 

President Ruto also noted that diplomatic efforts are ongoing to determine a sustainable solution to the crisis. 

“I also informed the two leaders that regional consultations are underway to determine the best path forward for the situation in South Sudan,” he added.  

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, gained independence in 2011 but has faced persistent internal conflicts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In December 2013, a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his then-deputy, Riek Machar, escalated into a civil war that lasted until 2018, resulting in approximately 400,000 deaths and displacing millions.

A peace agreement was signed in 2018, reinstating Machar as Vice President in a unity government formed in 2020.

However, the implementation of this agreement has been fraught with challenges, including delays in unifying armed forces and establishing local governance structures.

Recent developments have further strained fragile peace. In early March 2025, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and several senior military officials allied with Machar were detained.

These arrests occurred amid intense clashes in the northern town of Nasir between national forces and the White Army militia, linked to Machar’s Nuer ethnic group.

The situation threatens the fragile peace deal that ended the civil war between Machar’s forces and those loyal to President Salva Kiir.

Further, a recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Kiir, which included the dismissal of key officials, has raised concerns about the stability of the peace agreement.

Machar has called for the reinstatement of these officials, arguing that their removal violates the power-sharing deal and poses a threat to its existence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS opens portal for applications to teacher training colleges

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Parliamentary Group approves a joint framework with ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has approved a joint framework with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). During the meeting,...

41 minutes ago

Kenya

MPs Warn SHIF Could Collapse Over Unsustainable Contributions

Legislators are now demanding urgent reforms to secure the future of the national medical insurance scheme.

48 minutes ago

Headlines

People’s Dialogue Festival enters penultimate stage as focus shifts to democracy and accountability

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD-K) organizes the PDF annually as a platform that brings together leaders, citizens, government institutions, civil society organizations, and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wafula Chebukati Family to hold Service and Tribute Session in Kitale

This session will offer an opportunity to friends, family, and former colleagues who could not attend the memorial service in Nairobi on Wednesday to...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, UK to prioritize iconic railway city and climate action projects.

Nairobi Railway City Project is a Vision 2030 flagship initiative which aims to decongest the existing central business district, improve urban mobility, and provide...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s body arrives in Kitale ahead of Saturday’s interment

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs push for extra school levies as budget deficit threatens learning

PS Kipsang acknowledged the significant funding shortfall and called on legislators to act urgently to prevent further school disruptions.

19 hours ago