Ruto to Hold Talks with Dutch King as Kenya-Netherlands Ties Strengthen

NAIROBI, Kenya March 18 – President William Ruto is set to hold talks with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Tuesday, as the Dutch monarch and Queen Máxima embark on a four-day state visit to Kenya.

The royal couple arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 8 p.m. Monday and were received by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

State House said discussions with the King and his delegation will focus on trade, investment and bilateral cooperation.

Accompanying the King and Queen is a delegation of Dutch ministers and business leaders seeking to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic ties. The delegation includes companies specializing in agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, water infrastructure, and sustainable financing.

“This four-day business mission (March 17-20) aligns with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ commitment to enhancing trade relations, strengthening food security, and advancing sustainable water solutions,” a statement from the Dutch government read.

The visit comes amid concerns raised by Kenyan human rights activists. In January, about 300 Kenyans sent emails to the Dutch government urging the cancellation of the trip, citing governance and human rights violations in Kenya.

The Royal House of the Netherlands defended the visit, calling it a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations. The Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry acknowledged the concerns but maintained that the visit presents an opportunity to discuss human rights issues with Ruto’s administration.

Amnesty International has called on both governments to prioritize human rights and ensure accountability for recent crackdowns on civil liberties in Kenya.