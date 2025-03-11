Connect with us

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – President William Ruto has informed the Cabinet that the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex will begin in the next two weeks.

He added that the project aims to redefine the look, feel, and purpose of Bomas, positioning it as a premier destination for global events.

The development comes just days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the Bomas of Kenya had been sold to a Turkish national.

Gachagua alleged on Sunday that President William Ruto’s Cabinet had already approved the sale, which he claimed also includes prison lands.

“As we speak, the Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish national. The Cabinet was informed, and I was the only one who opposed it. I stood firm and said this is a national heritage; we cannot sell it,” he told a church service in Kitengela.

Gachagua claimed that he and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) officials had objected to the purported sale of the tourist village on the grounds that it is located within a flight path.

Established in 1971, Bomas of Kenya was created to preserve, showcase, and promote the rich and diverse cultures of Kenya’s various ethnic groups. It has served as a significant tourist attraction and cultural center.

