Ruto, Sakaja Tour Nairobi on Day 3, Unveiling Major Development Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya March 12 – On the third day of President William Ruto’s development tour in Nairobi, he, alongside Governor Sakaja Johnson, inspected key infrastructure projects aimed at modernizing the city and improving service delivery.

Ruto visited Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti, where he announced a major facelift that will expand its capacity. The project will introduce an ICU, HDU, expanded pharmacy, laboratories, and specialized clinics catering to pediatric, gynecological, and renal care. The president assured residents that the hospital would be completed within four months and officially opened by August 2025.

“This facility is crucial for the people of Nairobi, and we will ensure it is completed on time. The contractors will be on-site, and I will be back in August to officially open it,” Ruto stated.

Governor Sakaja reiterated the county’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services, emphasizing that the hospital’s expansion would ease congestion in major referral hospitals and provide accessible medical care to more residents.

Beyond healthcare, the government is prioritizing improved trade infrastructure. Ruto and Sakaja presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Riruta Modern Market in Dagoretti South, part of a broader initiative to support small-scale traders.

The Riruta market is one of several new markets under construction in Majimazuri, Jogoo Road, and Kangemi. Additionally, over 600 traders in Mutuini Ward will benefit from another modern market set to be completed soon. The facility will also feature a daycare center, allowing mothers to run businesses while ensuring their children are cared for. Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson addresses a crowd in Dagoretti on March 12, 2025, outlining his administration’s commitment to modernizing markets, improving healthcare, and enhancing urban infrastructure across the city.

“We have agreed that this market will be completed in two months, and we will support traders with capital to boost their businesses,” said Ruto.

Sakaja affirmed his administration’s dedication to modernizing trade spaces, aligning with his vision to construct at least 20 new markets across Nairobi.

“It is time to work and deliver. We must put aside our differences and divisive politics to serve the great people of this county and country. We are committed to fulfilling all our promises,” he said.

Further, Ruto and Sakaja laid the foundation stone for the Dagoretti Jitume Centre of Excellence, a digital innovation hub aimed at empowering youth with ICT skills. The center will provide training in technology, entrepreneurship, and online work opportunities.

They also inspected the Kawangware Primary Junior Secondary School Tuition Block, a project aimed at enhancing learning facilities for students.

With more projects set to be launched across the city, Ruto’s Nairobi development tour continues throughout the week, reinforcing his administration’s push for urban transformation and improved public services.