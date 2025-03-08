Connect with us

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reaffirms commitment to women empowerment amid gender parity concerns

President Ruto underscored the importance of women’s empowerment in fostering a more inclusive society and advancing national development.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 8 – President William Ruto has reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering women and girls, emphasizing the government’s dedication to ensuring they have the support needed to thrive.

In a video message on Saturday, March 8, Ruto stated that the government’s efforts extend beyond addressing inequality and justice, aiming to promote prosperity for women.

He underscored the importance of women’s empowerment in fostering a more inclusive society and advancing national development.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and girls not just as a matter of inequality and justice but as a driving force of a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous society,” Ruto said.

The president further outlined his administration’s focus on expanding opportunities for women and creating an environment where they can succeed.

He acknowledged the critical role women play in leadership, business, and innovation, stressing their contributions to Kenya’s progress.

“We remain resolute in our quest to break barriers, expand opportunities, and foster an environment where every woman and girl thrives, leads, and realizes their full potential,” Ruto reaffirmed.

As Kenya marked International Women’s Day, Ruto called on all citizens to support women’s empowerment and ensure that every woman and girl can reach their full potential.

However, his government has faced criticism over gender imbalance in the Cabinet.

Out of 22 Cabinet secretaries, only seven are women, representing about 31.8%—a figure that falls short of the 50 per cent gender parity that was initially promised.

Despite this, he reassured women that the government remains committed to increasing gender inclusivity in leadership and decision-making roles.

