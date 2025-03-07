Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7— President William Ruto has promised inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal.

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This agreement aims to advance proposed reforms under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) framework.

The signing ceremony followed a pivotal UDA parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi, where legislators ratified the joint framework with ODM. 

During the meeting, President Ruto lauded the agreement, emphasizing its significance as a commitment to national unity and a collaborative approach to governance.

The collaboration between UDA and ODM marks a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape, bringing together leaders from diverse political backgrounds to work towards common goals. 

This alliance is expected to streamline legislative processes and enhance the effectiveness of government initiatives.

As part of the ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity, President Ruto has also engaged opposition leaders in dialogue, seeking to address key national issues collaboratively. 

This unprecedented cooperation between President Ruto and Raila Odinga has elicited mixed reactions across the political spectrum. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While some view it as a positive step towards political stability and inclusive governance, others express concerns about its implications for the traditional role of opposition parties in holding the government accountable.

Earlier,ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has hailed the unity deal between President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as a historic pact for the youth, women, and marginalized communities.

She emphasized that national unity is a shared responsibility.

“The unity and stability of this country, and its prosperity, is not the responsibility of a few. It’s the responsibility of all of us as a nation,” she said. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga says ODM-UDA pact to benefit the youth, women

Wanga who is also ODM party chairman stated that it is not about individual leaders but the future of all Kenyans.

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions in Kisumu over President Ruto-Raila deal

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM supporters throng KICC ahead of UDA-ODM framework pact

The supporters adorned with orange-colored clothes were marching while chanting praise songs for both party principals.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Raila sign MoU to pursue proposed reforms under NADCO

During the meeting, President Ruto praised the agreement, calling it a commitment to national unity and a bipartisan approach to governance.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals lift suspension of SHA services after govt’s pledge to clear NHIF arrears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Private hospitals have lifted the suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA) services after the government committed to settle National...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Kiir and Machar to dialogue in a bid to foster peace

President Ruto implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS opens portal for applications to teacher training colleges

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

4 hours ago