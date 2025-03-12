Connect with us

President William Ruto accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the official opening of PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Laboratory/PCS

EDUCATION

Ruto promises HELB disbursements by the end of the week

Ruto made the announcement in the wake of recent protests by university students over delayed HELB disbursements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will release Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funds by the end of the week, providing relief to thousands of students awaiting financial support.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Laboratory at Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute in Nairobi’s Dagoretti area, Ruto acknowledged the challenges faced by students due to delayed HELB disbursements.

“We have been having issues when it comes to HELB. So yesterday, I was with the leaders in charge, and they said there were some issues with the HELB Board,” Ruto said.

The Head of State assured of measures to resolve preveiling challenges, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that all students receive their allocated funds.

“Today, the Head of Public Service is attending to the issues, and I have told them that by Friday, the money should be released to the youth of this country,” he said.

Ruto made the announcement in the wake of recent protests by university students over delayed HELB disbursements.

Student protests

In February, students from the University of Nairobi and Egerton University stormed HELB’s headquarters at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi, expressing frustration over the financial delays.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is a state agency under the Ministry of Education, established in 1995 with the primary mandate of providing loans, bursaries, and scholarships to Kenyan students pursuing higher education.

HELB’s funding model combines loans, scholarships, and household contributions based on a Means Testing Instrument (MTI) that assesses the financial needs of applicants.

The board plays a crucial role in promoting access to higher education by disbursing funds that cover tuition fees and living expenses for students.

The government disbursed a total of Sh3.32 billion by January 31, for first- and second-year students during the 2024/2025 academic year.

These disbursements, made through HELB, cover students’ upkeep, with loans ranging from Sh40,000 to Sh60,000 per student.

