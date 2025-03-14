Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders halt to demolitions on public land until those affected are provided with alternative housing

The head of state emphasized the need for lawful and humane approaches to land disputes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – President William Ruto has ordered a halt to evictions on public land until affected families are provided with alternative housing.

Speaking during his last tour of Nairobi on Friday, the head of state emphasized the need for lawful and humane approaches to land disputes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There are some Kenyans telling me that there are land problems here,” he remarked. “I am announcing that the past practices of arbitrary evictions will not continue. Even if a citizen has settled where they are not supposed to be, we must follow the law and ensure they are given an alternative place so that we move forward as one.”

This directive comes in the wake of numerous contentious evictions across the country.

In December 2024, residents of Nyama Villa in Kayole faced sudden demolitions that left dozens of families homeless.

The demolitions, executed in the early hours, were the result of a protracted land dispute dating back in 2002 between Muthithi Investments, a real estate firm, and individuals allegedly occupying the land without authorization.

Bulldozers, accompanied by armed police officers, razed homes, catching many residents off-guard and leaving them unable to salvage their belongings.

The Kayole Community Justice Centre condemned the night-time demolitions, emphasizing the need for dignity and proper procedures in such operations.

These incidents have drawn criticism from international human rights organizations, urging the Kenyan government to uphold the rights of indigenous communities and seek sustainable solutions to land disputes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto’s recent directive aims to address these concerns by ensuring that any necessary evictions are conducted lawfully and that affected families receive appropriate resettlement options, thereby promoting social harmony and adherence to human rights principles.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for unity and tolerance dominate inaugural parliamentary IFTAR dinner

Leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, urged Kenyans to emulate the recent camaraderie demonstrated by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila...

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Mogaka warns of ‘Judicial sanctioned theft’ in Nyamira county

Mogaka raised issues on the contentious legal battle over control of the county’s financial resources.

58 minutes ago
Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not. Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not.

Kenya

Karua signals 2027 presidential bid, pledges to free Kenya

Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Mwangaza as High Court upholds Senate impeachment

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye pointed out that Mwangaza’s petition challenging the ouster did not meet the required threshold.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC urges alternative dispute resolution to prevent conflict on the Kisii-Narok border

NCIC Deputy Director for Peacebuilding and Reconciliation, Liban Guyo, emphasized the need for dialogue in resolving disputes.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Cuba and Kenya vow to strengthen ties as Ambassador Fernandez meets Speaker Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kenya and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on parliamentary collaboration, healthcare, and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

73 police officers injured in the line of duty to benefit from assistive devices from Kenya Re

The devices, which include wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, and orthopedic shoes were handed over to the NPS at an event held at the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Inspector Susan Muiruri jailed for 2yrs over bribe to free suspects

In a ruling delivered by Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa, she was additionally given an alternative Sh550,000 fine.

3 hours ago