Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa co-chair a virtual Joint Summit of EAC and SADC Heads of State and Government on March 24, 2025, to address the ongoing conflict in Eastern DRC. The leaders resolved to expedite the peace process by appointing an expanded panel of facilitators and adopting a roadmap for sustainable security in the region. /PCS-X.

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa Co-Chair Virtual EAC-SADC Summit on Eastern DRC Conflict

The leaders resolved to fast-track the peace process by appointing five former presidents to an expanded panel of facilitators: Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba Panza (Central African Republic), and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia). Their selection ensures gender, regional, and linguistic inclusivity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 25 – President William Ruto on Monday evening co-chaired a virtual Joint Summit of East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government, focusing on resolving the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Co-chaired by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the summit followed up on the February 8, 2025, joint meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The leaders resolved to fast-track the peace process by appointing five former presidents to an expanded panel of facilitators: Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba Panza (Central African Republic), and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia). Their selection ensures gender, regional, and linguistic inclusivity.

The summit adopted reports from the EAC-SADC ministerial meeting on March 17 in Harare, Zimbabwe, including recommendations from the Chiefs of Defence and a roadmap outlining immediate, medium, and long-term measures for sustainable peace and security in Eastern DRC.

It directed the immediate implementation of these measures and called on the co-chairs to convene a briefing session with the panel of facilitators within seven days, to be conducted jointly by SADC, EAC, and the African Union.

President Ruto reiterated regional leaders’ commitment to addressing the escalating conflict, which has led to loss of lives, displacement of tens of thousands, and a worsening humanitarian crisis. He warned that the instability threatens not only the DRC but the entire region.

He commended Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Félix Tshisekedi of DRC for their recent face-to-face meeting, describing it as a significant step toward resolving the crisis.

“This is a clear demonstration of their commitment to ending the conflict in Eastern DRC,” Ruto said.

The summit was attended by Presidents Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Tshisekedi (DRC), Kagame (Rwanda), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Angola’s Minister of External Relations Téte António, and South Sudan’s Minister of EAC Affairs Deng Alor Kuol also participated.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Wetang’ula argues for political coalition fluidity amid Appellate Court ruling on National Assembly Majority

Wetang'ula's legal team, led by Milimo Kitinda, emphasized that the High Court ruling had created a leadership vacuum, which the Speaker had a constitutional...

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EAC, SADC Heads of State to hold virtual Summit on DRC

Leaders will deliberate on a report presented during the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on March 17, in Harare, Zimbabwe, as they seek solutions...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto among regional Leaders Convening for Crisis Talks Over Escalating DRC Conflict

Sources close to Kenya’s foreign affairs docket confirmed on Friday that preparations are underway for the emergency summit

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda to serve citizens in Belgium from Netherlands after closing embassy

Rwanda however clarified that the closure of its Embassay does not affect the existing visa regime or the status of Belgian citizens in Rwanda.

4 days ago

Africa

DR Congo and Rwanda call for ceasefire in Qatar talks

It is the first time two leaders have met since Rwanda-backed M23 rebels stepped up an offensive in the region, where authorities say 7,000...

6 days ago

Africa

M23 withdraws from peace talks, citing continued sanctions on its members

The group further accused international institutions of taking an “incomprehensible and ambiguous stance” that emboldens President Tshisekedi to pursue military action instead of negotiations.

6 days ago

EAC

EAC, SADC agree on resource mobilization to support DRC peacebuilding

Mudavadi noted that the forum outlined immediate, medium, and long-term strategies necessary to help bring an end to the war in Eastern DRC.

7 days ago

World

Belgium threatens to expel Rwandan diplomats after diplomatic ties are severed

Rwanda earlier accused Belgium of neocolonial interference, regional destabilization, and tolerating genocide denial, ordering Belgian diplomats to leave within 48 hours.

1 week ago