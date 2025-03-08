Ruto honors Aga Khan family members with prestigious state awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 8 – President William Ruto has conferred the prestigious Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya on two prominent members of the Aga Khan family in recognition of their distinguished contributions to the nation through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

In a March 7 gazette notice, Ruto awarded Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.), the highest civilian honor in Kenya.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan was also honored with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.).

“IN RECOGNITION of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, William Samoei Ruto confer Awards and Honours to the following persons, The Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya, The First Class: Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) His Highness Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, The Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) Princess Zahra Aga Khan,” read the Gazette notice.

The Aga Khan family has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s development for decades, particularly in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

These awards recognize not only their personal contributions but also the lasting impact of the late Aga Khan IV, whose passing earlier this year marked a significant loss for the global Ismaili Muslim community and beyond.

Following the death of his father on February 4, 2025, at the age of 88, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V ascended as the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims, a lineage tracing directly to the Prophet Muhammad.