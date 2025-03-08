Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto honors Aga Khan family members with prestigious state awards

Ruto awarded Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.), the highest civilian honor in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 8 – President William Ruto has conferred the prestigious Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya on two prominent members of the Aga Khan family in recognition of their distinguished contributions to the nation through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

In a March 7 gazette notice, Ruto awarded Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.), the highest civilian honor in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Princess Zahra Aga Khan was also honored with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.).

“IN RECOGNITION of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I, William Samoei Ruto confer Awards and Honours to the following persons, The Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya, The First Class: Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) His Highness Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, The Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) Princess Zahra Aga Khan,” read the Gazette notice.

The Aga Khan family has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s development for decades, particularly in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

These awards recognize not only their personal contributions but also the lasting impact of the late Aga Khan IV, whose passing earlier this year marked a significant loss for the global Ismaili Muslim community and beyond.

Following the death of his father on February 4, 2025, at the age of 88, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V ascended as the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims, a lineage tracing directly to the Prophet Muhammad.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat conducts security assessment in North Rift following bandit attacks

He commended the multi-agency security team for their efforts in restoring peace and security in the region.

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reaffirms commitment to women empowerment amid gender parity concerns

President Ruto underscored the importance of women’s empowerment in fostering a more inclusive society and advancing national development.

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi Urges Accelerated Support for Women’s Agenda on International Women’s Day

Mudavadi emphasized the need for a collective effort to address gender inequalities and ensure women are central to socio-economic development.

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPP wins four awards at 2025 DIAR gala

The ODPP won the Best Statutory Commission and Authority on Ethnic Representation category and became first runners-up in the Best Statutory Commission and Authority

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Young Kenyans Adults Show Strong Mental Health Amid Global Decline: New Report

Kenya’s MHQ score places it among the higher-ranking African countries for youth mental health, alongside Nigeria, which scored above 60. 

35 minutes ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI Chief Amin calls for enhanced collaboration in counterterrorism efforts

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embrace legal reasoning and precedent as valuable lessons from the apex court: Justice Ibrahim to law students

Justice Ibrahim noted that understanding the Supreme Court’s role, jurisdiction, and landmark jurisprudence will equip them to engage with the law meaningfully.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall warns those leaving near riparian lands to relocate at least 30m away as rain begins

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria urged the residents to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of extreme rainfall.

51 minutes ago