Ruto hands Roysambu preacher KDF land as he scolds Catholics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have ceded a 20-acre parcel of land in Nairobi’s Roysambu to a flamboyant city preacher on the intervention of President William Ruto.

President Ruto confirmed the controversial decision on Sunday during a chruch service at the Jesus Winner Ministry where he was hosted by Bishop Edward Mwai, a close ally that he flaunted GSU protection in public appearances.



KDF had numerously contested a transaction involving the said parcel by Uchumi Supermarket, a public listed supermarket chain that collapsed over debt.

“In your prayers to me, you fronted the land contestation issue, and you told me you wanted it resolved. Because you prayed for me to become the Chief of the Armed Forces, and God gave me that power, I gave orders to the Ministry of Lands to do their mandate,” Ruto announced.

“Since I am the Commander-in-Chief, I told KDF that this land is a holy place, and the church will be built there. I will personally join hands with you to make it happen,” he said while pledging a Sh120 million donation.

He also took a swipe at unnamed clerics over their criticism of the government urging them to “learn” from Bishop Mwai.

Ruto’s remarks come amid increasing criticism from prominent clergy, particularly from the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), over his handling of the economy, governance, and corruption.

The Catholic bishops, led by Archbishop Anthony Muheria, have been at the forefront of questioning Ruto’s policies, including high taxation, the cost of living, and governance failures.

The rift escalated when the Catholic Diocese of Nairobi ordered a refund of President Ruto’s donation to a parish in Nairobi’s Soweto in November 2024.

Sh120mn pledge

However, on Sunday, Ruto was full of praise for Bishop Mwai, commending him for working with the government instead of criticizing it.

“I wish the other bishops of other churches would have conducted themselves like Bishop Mwai. Instead of pointing accusing fingers, we all can contribute to finding solutions to the issues facing the youth and the country,” Ruto stated.

The President lauded Jesus Winner Ministry’s role in youth employment, specifically mentioning its contribution to his labor export program, which aims to send skilled Kenyan youth abroad for work opportunities.

“I want to congratulate in a very special way Bishop Mwai and the leadership of Jesus Winner Ministry for taking responsibility for the youth and preparing them for export labor employment opportunities,” he said.

Ruto revealed that Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua would visit the church on Wednesday to list youths at the church in the Kazi Majuu labor export initiative.

“How I wish other people and other churches could do what Jesus Winner Ministry is doing—being part of the solution instead of worsening problems,” he added.

Ruto committed to donating Sh20 million immediately and raising an additional Sh100 million through a fundraising drive.

“I will donate Sh20 million first, and we will plan a harambee with my friends to raise Sh100 million in support. This church will be built so that we embarrass the enemy of this country,” Ruto declared, without elaborating on who he was referring to as “the enemy.”

Church-State Divide

The President dismissed critics questioning his frequent donations to churches, insisting that his contributions are acts of faith rather than political patronage.

“I have been criticized for giving donations to churches, but when we give to churches, we don’t give to humans, bishops, or congregations—we give to God [and] I have searched the Bible, and nowhere does it say that when you give to God, the bishops return the money. I am a product of giving to God, and I am unapologetic about it,” he declared.

Ruto’s remarks on Sunday underline a growing division between his administration and sections of the church, with some clergy accusing him of weaponizing religion for political gain while selectively rewarding those who align with his government.

In recent months, several prominent Kenyan bishops have taken a firm stand against political donations, rejecting financial contributions from politicians, particularly those in President Ruto’s administration.

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has been vocal in urging the clergy to decline questionable donations, emphasizing that the church should not be used as a platform for political endorsements.

The Anglican Church has also distanced itself from financial contributions tied to political figures, with Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit previously stating that churches should not be turned into “campaign podiums” through monetary gifts aimed at securing political favor.

His decision to award contested military land to a pro-government church leader raises questions about state favoritism, given that other religious leaders critical of his administration have faced backlash rather than presidential endorsements.