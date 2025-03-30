Ruto hands Mwashetani NTSA job ODM’s Timonthy Bosire declined

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – President William Ruto has appointed former Lunga Lunga Member of Parliament Khatib Mwashetani as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In a gazette notice dated March 28, Ruto announced Mwashetani’s appointment for a three-year term, replacing Timothy Bosire, whose appointment he revoked.

Bosire had declined his appoitment in January citing wishes and interest of his community.

“As a leader, I took time to consult and listen to the wishes and interests of the larger community. I came to the conclusion that fairness has not [been] served,” he said at the time.

Reacting to his new role, Mwashetani expressed gratitude to the President and pledged to provide strong leadership at NTSA.

“I am profoundly honored and deeply grateful for the privilege of being appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of NTSA. I sincerely appreciate the trust and confidence that the President of Kenya, Dr. WSR, has bestowed upon me,” he stated.

In a separate appointment, Ruto named former Nandi Woman Representative Tecla Chebet Tum as a member of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including femicide.

Tum joins a 42-member team established in January and led by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza.