Ruto flags off 2025 Safari Rally, calls for private sector support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – President William Ruto on Thursday flagged off the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to hosting the prestigious motorsport event and challenging the private sector to take a leading role in its future sustainability.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held outside Nairobi’s City Hall on Thursday, Ruto described the Safari Rally as the best rallying leg in the world, praising its role in cementing Kenya’s place on the global sports tourism map.

“I have it on the authority of WRC and FIA reports that the Safari Rally is one of the most eagerly anticipated events worldwide, while the Hell’s Gate power stage is among the most watched globally,” he said.

The President lauded the 72nd edition of the Safari Rally as a proud part of Kenya’s sporting heritage and a key driver of sports tourism since 1953, noting that it remains the only FIA World Rally Championship leg in Africa.

Ruto reaffirmed the government’s support for the event but emphasized the need for increased private-sector involvement.

“The future of Safari Rally depends on private sector participation. I am looking forward to the day this will cost zero for the Government of Kenya,” he remarked, highlighting efforts to reduce public spending on the rally from Sh2.1 billion in 2023 to Sh980 million this year.

The President further announced government backing for the FIA’s Affordable Cross Car project, aimed at nurturing motorsport talent among young Kenyans.

He urged local federations to work with the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TVETA) to enable local manufacturing of affordable rally vehicles using FIA-provided blueprints.

Further, Ruto welcomed the FIA Helmet Wearing Programme, an initiative rolled out by the Automobile Association of Kenya to boost road safety for boda boda riders. This, he said, aligns with the country’s 2024-2028 National Road Safety Plan.

The President commended multiple government agencies, county governments, and corporate sponsors for adopting a whole-of-government approach to deliver the 2025 Safari Rally.

He singled out the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports for leading the collaboration across ministries and the private sector.

The Head of State further revealed that talks have begun between the WRC Safari Rally and Toyota Gazoo Racing to train local drivers and mechanics, underlining his administration’s focus on developing Kenya’s motorsport ecosystem.

“To our local drivers led by the 21-year-old Dinashe Gatimu, the entire country is rallying behind you,” he said.

The flag-off event was steeped in nostalgia, with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja paying tribute to the rally’s rich history.

“In 1963, the South Africa Safari Rally was flagged off right here, outside this same building,” Sakaja noted, recalling the legendary “Unsinkable Seven” who completed the grueling rally.

Sakaja also used the occasion to call for the event to be rooted firmly in Nairobi’s heritage.

“We hope that we will continue to have the flag-off right here because of that history and legacy that has been set,” he said.

“As a government and in partnership with corporates, we must build and support our local talent so that more Kenyans can make their mark globally,” Sakaja urged.

The flag-off ceremony sets the stage for a highly anticipated rally weekend, with thousands expected to throng Kasarani and Naivasha to witness the iconic motorsport event.