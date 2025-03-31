Ruto Faces Mt. Kenya Revolt as He Embarks on High-Stakes Development Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 31 – President William Ruto is set to embark on a five-day development tour of the Mt. Kenya region starting Tuesday, a visit seen as both a major economic boost and a strategic political move.

This marks his first trip to the region since spearheading the impeachment of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he accused of tribalism, corruption and other charges.

Ahead of the tour, the president is scheduled to speak in a radio interview on Kikuyu vernacular radio stations on Monday night.

The impeachment, which took place six months ago, sparked outrage in the region that overwhelmingly supported Ruto in the 2022 presidential election, effectively propelling him into power.

Since the impeachment, the Mt. Kenya region has largely rebelled against Ruto, vowing not to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Gachagua has emerged as the face of this opposition, leading an aggressive campaign against the president.

Ruto replaced Gachagua with Kithure Kindiki, also from the region, but his appointment has not won over the Mt. Kenya vote because Kindiki hails from Tharaka Nithi, a county often viewed as less influential within the broader Mt. Kenya political landscape.

The president’s tour will see the launch and inspection of multi-billion-shilling projects in sectors such as infrastructure, housing, electricity, water, and industrial development.

Among the key projects on his agenda is the inspection of modern fresh produce markets aimed at benefiting small-scale traders. The initiative, part of a national plan to construct 500 such markets, seeks to provide traders with better working conditions, hygiene, and security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another major highlight will be the inspection of the Mau Mau Road, a key transport corridor in Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua, and Nyeri counties that recently received a Ksh5 billion allocation. Additionally, Ruto will assess the progress of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) across the region, where the national and county governments are jointly investing Ksh500 million per park to bolster value addition and manufacturing.

While the development agenda remains the official focus, the visit carries significant political weight amid tensions between the president’s allies and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. A section of Rift Valley leaders has openly accused Gachagua of attempting to incite Mt. Kenya residents against Ruto. Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and politician Allan Kosgei have strongly criticized Gachagua’s statements, urging leaders to rally behind the president’s agenda instead of engaging in divisive politics.

With Ruto’s visit coming at a time of shifting political dynamics in Mt. Kenya, the tour is expected to serve as a crucial moment for reaffirming his influence in the region. Local leaders have called for a warm reception, emphasizing unity and development over political feuds. Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina and Nominated MP Sabina Chege have urged residents to welcome the president peacefully, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration between the government and the people.

Beyond development projects, political observers will be keenly watching whether the president addresses concerns about his apparent fallout with Gachagua, a key figure in his 2022 election victory. As Ruto navigates both governance and political realities, his engagements in Mt. Kenya may shape the region’s support ahead of the next general election.