Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addressing residents in Eastleigh during a city tour on March 11, 2025. /NCCG.

Top stories

Ruto Backs Sakaja’s Plan to Add Chapatis to Nairobi’s Dishi na County Menu

enthusiastic learners.

So far, over 316,000 learners from more than 230 schools across all 17 sub-counties are benefiting from the Dishi na County program, which has already served its 30,000,000th meal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 11 – Nairobi students may soon be enjoying fresh, hot chapatis with their school meals after President William Ruto approved Governor Sakaja Johnson’s request to purchase a chapati-making machine.

This move will enhance the Dishi na County school feeding program, which currently serves over 316,000 learners across the city.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking this morning at St. Teresa Girls High School during his second day of a development tour in Nairobi, President Ruto commended the Dishi na County initiative and agreed to support its expansion.

“I have heard about it, and I will buy it. Governor, find the machine that can produce chapatis in large numbers, and we will incorporate it into Dishi na County,” Ruto said.

Governor Sakaja, who accompanied the President alongside other leaders, emphasized the program’s success and the need to scale it up. While addressing students, he engaged them on possible menu additions.

“Mnapenda Dishi na County? Chakula iko aje? Tuongeze nini—chapati? Let me talk to the President so he can get us a chapati-making machine,” Sakaja told the enthusiastic learners.

So far, over 316,000 learners from more than 230 schools across all 17 sub-counties are benefiting from the Dishi na County program, which has already served its 30,000,000th meal.

The President’s Nairobi development tour has included several key projects, such as,Launching an 800-bed dormitory at St. Teresa Girls High School in Mathare.Inspecting the ongoing construction of 4,566 affordable housing units in Shauri Moyo, Kamukunji. Unveiling a central kitchen at Zawadi Comprehensive School, which will provide 10,000 learners with hot, nutritious meals in Kamukunji.Launching the Nairobi River Regeneration Program, aimed at improving sanitation and creating green jobs.

The development tour will continue throughout the week, with more projects set to be unveiled across the city.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to expand school feeding program across Kenya

President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies. 

22 hours ago

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: From No Handshake to Political Survival, The Reality of Leading Kenya

The presidency, it seems, is only fully understood once one occupies it. Critics argue that this administration has taken the easy route of self-preservation,...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Govt to Fully Pay NHIF Claims of KSh10 Million and Below to Improve Service Delivery Under SHA

President Ruto stated that these claims represent 91 percent of the total facilities that had contracts with NHIF before it was wound up on...

6 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Allies Ousted as Raila’s ODM Takes Control of Key House Committees

The fate of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro remains uncertain as he awaits elections to determine whether he will retain his seat in the powerful...

6 days ago

Kenya

Koskei to lead Sakaja-Wandayi talks as Kenya Power mulls 30% Electricity Price hike to pay county wayleaves charges

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security on March 3, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that, in an effort to...

6 days ago

Top stories

IG Kanja: I Was Out of the Country When Illegal Garbage Dumping Was Reported

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin revealed that Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) officials reported the incident at Parklands Police Station, prompting...

March 3, 2025

Capital Health

Global Fund Seeks President Ruto’s Help in Global Fundraising Drive for Health

During a recent African Union (AU) meeting in Addis Ababa, President Ruto stressed the need for African nations to accelerate the transition towards nationally...

March 3, 2025

County News

Sakaja Interdicts Two County Officers Over Illegal Garbage Dumping At Stima Plaza

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja answers questions when he appeared before

March 3, 2025