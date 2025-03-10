Ruto and Raila embark on joint Nairobi tour to champion March 7 MoU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga are expected to conduct a joint tour of Nairobi this week as they showcase their newly formed enhanced, broad-based working framework.

Speaking after signing the pact at the Kenya International Convention Centre on Friday, the Head of State announced that they will begin by inspecting projects in the city, including the Nairobi River reclamation initiative.

“We have agreed that, starting Monday, we will jointly tour projects in Nairobi County. We will begin with the Nairobi River Commission so we can clean up Nairobi and the Nairobi River. We want to ensure that we create jobs for the youth in Nairobi,” he told supporters gathered at the KICC Grounds to witness the announcement of the new political alliance.

The joint framework commits both parties to the full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report.

Fighting corruption, creating employment opportunities for the youth, addressing conflicts of interest, auditing the national debt, and ensuring compensation for victims of protests are among the key issues they have pledged to tackle together.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga described the agreement with President Ruto as ‘truly national and inclusive,’ pledging to end grandstanding in order to spur growth.

However, the President emphasized that the agreement between Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is not about power-sharing or the 2027 elections.

President Ruto clarified that the March 7 agreement is intended to foster unity of purpose and drive the country’s social, economic, and political transformation.

Since his unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission Chairperson position on February 15, Raila has held meetings in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Busia, Kilifi, Kwale, and Wajir. He ramped up consultations in Kisii on Thursday before announcing his next political move.

Raila called for patriotism and urged Kenyans to abandon political suspicion.

President Ruto’s popularity has been waning following protests sparked by plans for new taxes in June 2024, which led to at least 60 deaths, according to rights groups.

The protests plunged Ruto’s government into a crisis, forcing him to join forces with Odinga to form a “broad-based government” last year, which included five senior members of his party.

These members include:

1.National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi (formerly ODM National Chairman),

2.Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya (former ODM Deputy Leader)

3.Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho (formerly ODM Deputy Party Leader)

4.Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi (formerly National Assembly Minority Leader)

5.East Africa Community Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul (formerly an official of the ODM National Elections Board).