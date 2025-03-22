Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto among regional Leaders Convening for Crisis Talks Over Escalating DRC Conflict

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – President William Ruto is expected to join fellow Heads of State from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for high-level talks next week aimed at finding a lasting solution to the deepening conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Sources close to Kenya’s foreign affairs docket confirmed on Friday that preparations are underway for the emergency summit, which will bring together leaders from both blocs amid growing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in the DRC.

President Ruto, who has been vocal about the need for regional stability, is expected to push for coordinated efforts between EAC and SADC member states to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the volatile region.

“The DRC crisis cannot be resolved in isolation. It requires a unified, regional approach that addresses both immediate security challenges and long-term governance issues,” said President Ruto.

The meeting comes at a time when violence in eastern Congo has displaced thousands, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Armed groups, including the M23 rebels, have been accused of launching fresh attacks in North Kivu Province, prompting calls for a robust and coordinated regional response.

Diplomatic observers note that both EAC and SADC have previously deployed peacekeeping missions to the DRC, but with limited success in halting the resurgence of rebel activity.

The upcoming summit is expected to harmonize the two regional blocs’ strategies, addressing concerns of overlapping mandates and jurisdiction.

President Ruto has consistently underscored the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and joint military interventions to contain the conflict.

Kenya is among the EAC nations that have contributed troops to the regional peacekeeping force operating in eastern Congo.

The upcoming meeting is also likely to explore the future of these regional military deployments and the role of international partners in supporting the DRC’s fragile peace process.

