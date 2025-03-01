Ruto among leaders attending Senator Cheptumo’s funeral in Baringo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 — President William Ruto is among the key dignitaries attending the funeral of Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, as leaders from across the political divide gather to pay their final respects.

The service, held at Arap Moi Secondary School grounds in Bartabwa, Baringo County, on Saturday, is attended by top government officials including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, several Cabinet Secretaries, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi and other high-ranking officials.

Cheptumo’s remains were airlifted from Nairobi to his ancestral home aboard a fixed-wing police plane. Senators Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Mohammed Chute (Mandera), Alexander Mundigi (Embu) accompanied the family.

To ensure that residents who could not attend in person are part of the solemn occasion, large screens were mounted outside the Baringo County Assembly, Kabarnet Market, and Kabartonjo Centre, allowing thousands to follow the proceedings remotely.