Ruiru ‘Prophet’ to remain in custody after arraignment on rape charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – City preacher Peter Kimondo Baragu, known by his followers at Christ Impact Church in Ruiru “Prophet Peter”, has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and committing an indecent act with an adult.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Ruth Kefa at the Nakuru Law Courts on Monday, Baragu was accused of sexually assaulting a tuk-tuk driver on May 27, 2022, at around 9.00 pm in the White House area of Nakuru East Sub-County.

According to the prosecution, Baragu “intentionally and unlawfully caused his genitalia to penetrate the private area of his victim without his consent” and further “inappropriately touched him and forcibly removed his clothing against his will.”

State Counsel Daniel Wakasyaka strongly opposed the pastor’s bail application, arguing that he posed a risk of witness interference and citing the “significant public interest” in the case.

The prosecution also revealed that Baragu had gone into hiding after the case was first reported in 2022, prompting authorities to issue an arrest warrant on March 1, 2025.

The court ordered Baragu to remain in custody pending a bond and bail ruling scheduled for March 18, 2024.