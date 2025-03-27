Connect with us

In a particularly violent case, Richard Akombo Gori, also known as Bahati, was sentenced to 35 years for the premeditated murder of Kevin Ohiambo Odinga/CFM/FILE

Roundup: 4 Kisumu murderers handed jail terms

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) said that the sentences come after its presentation of compelling evidence implicating the quartet.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 — Lady Justice Shariff Mwanaisha has sentenced four individuals to extended prison terms for their involvement in murders across Kisumu County.

Basil Omondi Otieno, also known as Aboi, was handed a 30-year sentence for the brutal murder of Ismael Salle Asman in Kombedu village.

Otieno fatally stabbed Asman multiple times in the chest during a confrontation and then fled the scene.

“He managed to evade arrest for a year before being apprehended,” ODPP said Thursday.

The prosecution presented evidence, including witness testimonies and forensic analysis, proving that Asman died from severe internal bleeding caused by the deep stab wounds.

Similarly, Ouma Alfayo Marenya received a 30-year prison term for the murder of Vincent Thomas Otieno, also known as Chief, at Gudka Car Wash in Kisumu County.

During an altercation outside a butcher shop, Marenya fatally stabbed Otieno in the abdomen, causing severe internal injuries.

Despite attempts to save him, Otieno succumbed to his injuries.

The prosecution presented evidence, confirming that the fatal stab wound led to Otieno’s death.

Seized from his home

In a particularly violent case, Richard Akombo Gori, also known as Bahati, was sentenced to 35 years for the premeditated murder of Kevin Ohiambo Odinga.

The DPP disclosed that Gori, along with accomplices who remain at large, forcibly entered Odinga’s home and abducted him.

The next day, Odinga’s body was found partially burned.

The prosecution provided overwhelming evidence, including forensic findings and witness testimony, confirming that Odinga died due to the severe assault and burns inflicted by Gori and his associates.

In another judgment, Robert Kipyegon Korir and Geoffrey Kipyegon Mutai were each sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Dennis Kiplangat Rono in Kadinda/Kambeje Village.

Following a dispute over Sh 800, the two men violently assaulted Rono, causing severe head injuries.

Rono died after being left unattended overnight.

The prosecution’s case, which included witness testimonies and medical evidence, confirmed that the fatal injuries resulted from the assault.

