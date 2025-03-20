Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila urges Trump to rethink ‘crippling’ USAID in a meeting with Dillard

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the United States government to reverse its decision to freeze foreign aid, warning that the move will have devastating consequences for vulnerable communities in Kenya that rely on USAID funding for healthcare and essential services.

In a statement on Wednesday, after hosting US Ambassador to Kenya Marc Dillard, Chargé d’Affaires, Odinga expressed deep concern over the crippling impact of the funding cuts on humanitarian efforts in Kenya.

“I expressed my deep worries about the crippling of USAID and appealed to the U.S. government to rethink decisions that will affect access to humanitarian services, particularly life-saving medication,” he stated.

During the meeting, Odinga said he also discussed Kenya’s political landscape and developments in the United States.

“We reviewed the state of the Kenyan nation and political developments in the USA,” he noted.

The USAID funding freeze has already forced numerous NGOs in Kenya to suspend or shut down vital programs, leading to job losses and uncertainty for thousands of beneficiaries.

Many organizations dependent on foreign assistance now face operational challenges, threatening essential services for at-risk populations.

Concerns have intensified following the Trump administration’s decision to cut U.S. funding to UNAIDS, as outlined in a February 2025 notice by Peter Marocco, a Trump loyalist leading USAID restructuring efforts.

In his letter to UNAIDS, he justified termination of funding “for the convenience of the US government.”

The aid freeze has already disrupted global HIV treatment programs, raising fears that millions could be left without critical healthcare services.

