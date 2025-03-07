Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the people of Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says the agreement between him and President William Ruto is ‘truly national and inclusive’ pledging an end to the grandstanding to spur growth.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Center after the signing, Odinga stated that the agreement is meant to bring together voices from both political parties to address the critical challenges facing the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the people of Kenya.

He explained that the deal was a product of ‘random sampling’ of members during consultation fora in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi.

He maintained thatit is meant to bring together voices from both political parties to address the critical challenges facing the country including unemployment.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga says ODM-UDA pact to benefit the youth, women

Wanga who is also ODM party chairman stated that it is not about individual leaders but the future of all Kenyans.

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions in Kisumu over President Ruto-Raila deal

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM supporters throng KICC ahead of UDA-ODM framework pact

The supporters adorned with orange-colored clothes were marching while chanting praise songs for both party principals.

60 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Raila sign MoU to pursue proposed reforms under NADCO

During the meeting, President Ruto praised the agreement, calling it a commitment to national unity and a bipartisan approach to governance.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals lift suspension of SHA services after govt’s pledge to clear NHIF arrears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Private hospitals have lifted the suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA) services after the government committed to settle National...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Kiir and Machar to dialogue in a bid to foster peace

President Ruto implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS opens portal for applications to teacher training colleges

According to the institution, the portal will be open for applications to the 13,823 slots available until March 30.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Parliamentary Group approves a joint framework with ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has approved a joint framework with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). During the meeting,...

4 hours ago