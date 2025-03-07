UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says the agreement between him and President William Ruto is ‘truly national and inclusive’ pledging an end to the grandstanding to spur growth.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Center after the signing, Odinga stated that the agreement is meant to bring together voices from both political parties to address the critical challenges facing the country.

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the people of Kenya.

He explained that the deal was a product of ‘random sampling’ of members during consultation fora in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi.

He maintained thatit is meant to bring together voices from both political parties to address the critical challenges facing the country including unemployment.