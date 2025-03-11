Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Odinga said his engagement with the government is solely aimed at addressing key national issues, including governance, taxation, and economic hardships affecting Kenyans/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says stance on Ruto taxes unchanged as he defends pact with UDA

Odinga insisted his political stance on Ruto’s tax policies remains unchanged despite forging an alliance with the President.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that he has abandoned his supporters following his recent cooperation with President William Ruto.

Odinga insisted his political stance on Ruto’s tax policies remains unchanged despite forging an alliance with the President.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Kiambu County on Tuesday, Odinga addressed growing concerns among his supporters, who believe his engagement with the Kenya Kwanza administration signals a shift in allegiance.

“Now there are a lot of people making noise, saying that I have gone to Ruto and left them,” Odinga said in apparet refrence to a heckling incident in Kisii on Sunday.

“I haven’t left you; I haven’t gone to Ruto. My political stand has not changed,” he stated.

Odinga said his engagement with the government is solely aimed at addressing key national issues, including governance, taxation, and economic hardships affecting Kenyans.

“We have said that issues of importance must be sorted out, and that is why I have remained there until everything is resolved,” he explained. “This cannot happen unless people come together to talk.”

The ODM leader, whose loyalists joined Ruto’s Cabinet after the June 2025 Gen Z-led anti-tax protets, reassured his supporters that his focus remains on advocating for policies that alleviate the burden on ordinary citizens, particularly in taxation and public service delivery.

“Elections will come in 2027, and Kenyans will decide on their own,” Odinga said. “We no longer want Kenyans to continue suffering. The healthcare system has issues—SHA is not working, and it needs to be fixed.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reform promise

Odinga further criticized the Housing Levy and high taxes imposed on Kenyans, stating that these policies require urgent review.

“The taxes Kenyans are paying are too high, and even the housing program is problematic. These issues need to be sorted, and they can’t be addressed if I’m not involved. I have to be in for it to work,” he added.

His remarks came amid mounting criticism, after ODM signed a cooperation pact with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Friday.

Ruto and Odinga defended the agreement, which has drawn mixed reactions, as a failproof mechanism to foster bipartisan engagement on key national issues, including economic reforms, governance, and constitutional amendments.

Odinga has maintained that his involvement is purely issue-based, dismissing speculation that he is aligning himself with the government for political advantage.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Girls Empowerment

Cabinet approves National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment

The key objectives include creating a supportive economic environment for women entrepreneurs, strengthening public-private partnerships and promoting gender-sensitive data collection to inform future interventions.

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Refutes Allegations of Bomas of Kenya Sale, Reaffirms Ownership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The State Department for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage on Monday denied claims that the Bomas of Kenya has...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Bomas International Convention Complex construction to begin in two weeks – President Ruto

The President stated that the construction marks a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

IGAD convenes Summit to address South Sudan situation

"IGAD, as the guarantor of the Revitalised Agreement (R-ARCSS), remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting dialogue, de-escalating tensions, and securing a peaceful future...

9 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto to launch key projects in Mathare and Ruaraka as he resumes Nairobi Tour

Ruto is set to launch the construction of an 800-bed dormitory at St Teresa’s Secondary School in Mathare, break ground for the construction of...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises a different Nairobi River as he commits Sh50bn to renewal

The project will create 40,000 jobs up from the current 22,000 working under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative, besides the construction of a 60km...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA announces grassroots elections in 22 counties

Addressing the media on Monday, UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire announced that the elections scheduled for next month already have 113,800 registered candidates set to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commissions Kamukunji TVET at start of Nairobi tour

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to expanding TVET institutions to equip more young people with technical skills essential for Kenya’s development. 

1 day ago