Raila lauds shift from aid to patnerships in meeting with Wigan

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has welcomed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting economic investments across Kenyan counties in a bid to end aid-dependency.

Odinga said that the UK’s shift from traditional aid to economic investment reaffirms a commitment to maintaining the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Odinga endorsed the UK’s approach when he met United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, on Tuesday.

“I was happy to learn that the UK is keen to strengthen ties with our counties through a shift from traditional aid to economic investment,” he stated.

UK and Kenya agreed on a £3.4 billion package of green investment deals positioning the UK as a key investment partner during COP27 as part of an effort to support low-carbon growth.

UK’s Policy Paper – UK–Kenya Development Partnership Summary (July 2023), published on July 17, 2023, highlights the UK’s support for Kenya’s efforts to create one million new jobs annually, with an emphasis on climate-resilient jobs, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.

The UK remains the largest European foreign investor in Kenya, with about 100 British investment companies operating in the country, valued at over £2.0 billion, according to the Kenya High Commission in the UK.

Significant British investors include Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

The UK is Kenya’s second most important export destination with Kenya mainly exports tea, coffee, and horticultural products, accounting for 27 per cent of fresh produce and 56 per cent of the black tea market in the UK according to Kenya High Commission in the UK.

Global cooperation

During the meeting with Wigan, Odinga said he also discussed international develpments without providing details.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader appreciated the UK’s commitment to maintaining engagement with the international community, including Africa, on issues critical to global cooperation.

Odinga’s meeting with Wigan came weeks after he formalized a cooperation agreement with President William Ruto seen as a pact to shield the UDA government from further instability following 2024 anti-taxt protests.