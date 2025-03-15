Raila Dismisses ‘Ruto Must Go’ Calls, Urges Focus on National Issues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 15 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed calls to remove President William Ruto, arguing that such efforts would not solve Kenya’s pressing challenges.

Speaking on Saturday at the funeral of retired pilot Colonel James Nguyo Gitahi in Maanzoni, Machakos County, Odinga criticized those opposing his collaboration with President Ruto under the broad-based government.

He rejected the “#RutoMustGo” narrative, stating that Kenyans are struggling with a high cost of living and that political instability would only worsen the situation.

“Kenyans need solutions between now and 2027. The cost of living is unbearable—food prices are high, taxes are excessive, and corruption is rampant. Our 10-point agenda is not a betrayal but a plan to address these issues,” Odinga said, days after signing a political agreement with ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza.

“Mnasema Ruto aende, aende alafu nini ifanyike? Gachagua alienda, sasa mnataka Ruto aende Kindiki abaki pale, alafu pia aende akuje mtu mwingine…” he added, questioning the logic behind the removal demands.

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to move beyond endless politicking and wait for the 2027 elections to choose their preferred leaders. He warned that non-stop political campaigns were hindering governance and economic progress.

“…There is no need. 2027 will come, but Kenyans’ problems must be addressed now, not later. We cannot campaign for five years straight—this keeps the country in a perpetual state of elections,” he said.

“Wakati wa campaign ukifika, wanaume watajitokeza. Si mlisema Raila ni mzee sana, si lazima nisimame, si naweza kukaa nyumbani?” he remarked, suggesting he may not even run in 2027.

Odinga’s remarks come amid growing calls from opposition figures and activists advocating for President Ruto’s removal through the “#RutoMustGo” movement.