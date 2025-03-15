Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto signed a political agreement with ODM leader Raila Odinga in March 2025.

Top stories

Raila Dismisses ‘Ruto Must Go’ Calls, Urges Focus on National Issues

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to move beyond endless politicking and wait for the 2027 elections to choose their preferred leaders. He warned that non-stop political campaigns were hindering governance and economic progress.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 15 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed calls to remove President William Ruto, arguing that such efforts would not solve Kenya’s pressing challenges.

Speaking on Saturday at the funeral of retired pilot Colonel James Nguyo Gitahi in Maanzoni, Machakos County, Odinga criticized those opposing his collaboration with President Ruto under the broad-based government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He rejected the “#RutoMustGo” narrative, stating that Kenyans are struggling with a high cost of living and that political instability would only worsen the situation.

“Kenyans need solutions between now and 2027. The cost of living is unbearable—food prices are high, taxes are excessive, and corruption is rampant. Our 10-point agenda is not a betrayal but a plan to address these issues,” Odinga said, days after signing a political agreement with ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza.

“Mnasema Ruto aende, aende alafu nini ifanyike? Gachagua alienda, sasa mnataka Ruto aende Kindiki abaki pale, alafu pia aende akuje mtu mwingine…” he added, questioning the logic behind the removal demands.

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to move beyond endless politicking and wait for the 2027 elections to choose their preferred leaders. He warned that non-stop political campaigns were hindering governance and economic progress.

“…There is no need. 2027 will come, but Kenyans’ problems must be addressed now, not later. We cannot campaign for five years straight—this keeps the country in a perpetual state of elections,” he said.

“Wakati wa campaign ukifika, wanaume watajitokeza. Si mlisema Raila ni mzee sana, si lazima nisimame, si naweza kukaa nyumbani?” he remarked, suggesting he may not even run in 2027.

Odinga’s remarks come amid growing calls from opposition figures and activists advocating for President Ruto’s removal through the “#RutoMustGo” movement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mtaniua na majina – President Ruto

2 days ago

crime

Ruto’s City Tour Overshadowed by Reports of Muggings, Robberies on Thika Road

Witnesses along Mlango Kubwa and Survey reported spotting youths vandalizing vehicles and stealing mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by who were going about...

4 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Backs Sakaja’s Plan to Add Chapatis to Nairobi’s Dishi na County Menu

enthusiastic learners. So far, over 316,000 learners from more than 230 schools across all 17 sub-counties are benefiting from the Dishi na County program,...

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: From No Handshake to Political Survival, The Reality of Leading Kenya

The presidency, it seems, is only fully understood once one occupies it. Critics argue that this administration has taken the easy route of self-preservation,...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Govt to Fully Pay NHIF Claims of KSh10 Million and Below to Improve Service Delivery Under SHA

President Ruto stated that these claims represent 91 percent of the total facilities that had contracts with NHIF before it was wound up on...

March 5, 2025

Top stories

Gachagua Allies Ousted as Raila’s ODM Takes Control of Key House Committees

The fate of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro remains uncertain as he awaits elections to determine whether he will retain his seat in the powerful...

March 5, 2025

Capital Health

Global Fund Seeks President Ruto’s Help in Global Fundraising Drive for Health

During a recent African Union (AU) meeting in Addis Ababa, President Ruto stressed the need for African nations to accelerate the transition towards nationally...

March 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Removing Ruto is a prerequisite to our plans – Gachagua

March 3, 2025