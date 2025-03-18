Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Raila discusses strengthening Kenya-UK ties with High Commissioner Wigan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday held discussions with the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan.

Odinga disclosed that the conversation centered on the long-standing relationship between Kenya and the UK, the current state of Kenya’s nationhood, and the evolving dynamics of the international system.

Odinga expressed his satisfaction with the UK’s growing interest in enhancing its relationship with Kenya, particularly through a shift from traditional aid to more robust economic investments.

“I was happy to learn that the UK is keen to strengthen ties with our counties through a shift from traditional aid to economic investment,” Odinga said.

This approach, according to Odinga, signals a new chapter in Kenya’s engagement with the UK, focused on sustainable development and shared economic growth.

Odinga reaffirmed his belief in the strength of the Kenya-UK partnership, expressing confidence that the ties between the two nations would continue to thrive and grow in the years to come.

“Long live Kenya-UK partnership,” Odinga stated.

