Public Service CS Muturi declines to accompany President Ruto on Mount Kenya tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has confirmed that he will not be accompanying President William Ruto on his upcoming development tour of the Mount Kenya region.

During a meeting with Kikuyu elders, Muturi emphasized that it is not expected for him to accompany the President on regional tours unless matters pertaining to his ministry are involved.​

“I just don’t follow the President. Even when Uhuru was President, it was never my practice or habit to follow him where he went because, as a President, he has his schedule of work, and I also have my schedule of work when I was a speaker and even now,” he expressed.

Muturi further clarified that unless the President’s engagements directly involve the Public Service Ministry, he sees no reason to accompany him.

“So unless it is something that touches the ministry that I am in, I have no business trooping around to follow the President,” the Public Service Cabinet Secretary stated.

In recent months, Muturi has been vocal about issues concerning forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, calling on the government to address these matters seriously.

He previously advocated for the establishment of a commission or tribunal to investigate these incidents.

“Nobody I mentioned in my statement is denying or even recording a statement challenging the veracity of what I have stated, and that is why I think a commission of inquiry would be the best thing because then we will be able to test who is telling the truth and who is not,” he opined.

Despite missing several cabinet meetings since January, Muturi has maintained that he will not resign from his position.

During a recent interview, he stated that his tenure as a cabinet secretary is at the discretion of the President.

“Staying or not staying in cabinet is the prerogative of the appointing authority, so I don’t know how long I am likely to last in cabinet. That is entirely the prerogative of the President, so I have no illusions of how long I could stay,” Muturi noted.

Muturi’s stance has sparked discussions within political circles, with some interpreting his actions as a sign of a potential rift within the President William Ruto administration.

The Former National Assembly Speaker is speculated to be among one of the casualties in the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in government.

However, Muturi has consistently reiterated his commitment to his role and to addressing critical issues affecting the public.​

President Ruto’s tour of the Mount Kenya region is part of his ongoing efforts to woo the region that is disgruntled following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the unpopular government policies which has led to high cost of living.