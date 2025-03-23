Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Public Service CS Justin Muturi. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Service CS Muturi declines to accompany President Ruto on Mount Kenya tour

Muturi emphasized that it is not expected for him to accompany the President on regional tours unless matters pertaining to his ministry are involved.​

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has confirmed that he will not be accompanying President William Ruto on his upcoming development tour of the Mount Kenya region.

During a meeting with Kikuyu elders, Muturi emphasized that it is not expected for him to accompany the President on regional tours unless matters pertaining to his ministry are involved.​

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I just don’t follow the President. Even when Uhuru was President, it was never my practice or habit to follow him where he went because, as a President, he has his schedule of work, and I also have my schedule of work when I was a speaker and even now,” he expressed.

Muturi further clarified that unless the President’s engagements directly involve the Public Service Ministry, he sees no reason to accompany him.

“So unless it is something that touches the ministry that I am in, I have no business trooping around to follow the President,” the Public Service Cabinet Secretary stated.

In recent months, Muturi has been vocal about issues concerning forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, calling on the government to address these matters seriously.

He previously advocated for the establishment of a commission or tribunal to investigate these incidents.

“Nobody I mentioned in my statement is denying or even recording a statement challenging the veracity of what I have stated, and that is why I think a commission of inquiry would be the best thing because then we will be able to test who is telling the truth and who is not,” he opined.

Despite missing several cabinet meetings since January, Muturi has maintained that he will not resign from his position.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During a recent interview, he stated that his tenure as a cabinet secretary is at the discretion of the President.

“Staying or not staying in cabinet is the prerogative of the appointing authority, so I don’t know how long I am likely to last in cabinet. That is entirely the prerogative of the President, so I have no illusions of how long I could stay,” Muturi noted.

Muturi’s stance has sparked discussions within political circles, with some interpreting his actions as a sign of a potential rift within the President William Ruto administration.

The Former National Assembly Speaker is speculated to be among one of the casualties in the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in government.

However, Muturi has consistently reiterated his commitment to his role and to addressing critical issues affecting the public.​

President Ruto’s tour of the Mount Kenya region is part of his ongoing efforts to woo the region that is disgruntled following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the unpopular government policies which has led to high cost of living.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kalonzo Raises Red Flag Over IEBC Reconstitution

Kalonzo disclosed that he had written to Raila, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in selecting IEBC commissioners.

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

WRC: Govt on track in mitigating environmental impact

Kenya Wildlife Research and Training Institute Director General, Patrick Omondi, says the government is placing emphasis on environmental care to make the sport sustainable.

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt announces plans to set up administrative units across the country

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, says the Ministry is developing a policy to guide the establishment of such administrative units.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 students at Ramba High School in Siaya have died in a pit latrine tragedy

The deceased were part of the other students who were caught up in the mishap.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya Cautions Against Maligning Kenya’s Global Image on Social Media

CS Tuya expressed concern over a growing trend where some Kenyans deliberately paint the country in a negative light, especially during key international events.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Unilever Commemorates World Oral Health Day 2025 by reaching 230,000 students across Kenya

The initiative spanned 230 schools across Nairobi, Rift Valley, Coast, Central, and Lake regions, equipping over 230,000 students with essential knowledge about oral health.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Ex-CAS Mwangangi among 12 candidates shortlisted for SHA CEO post

Among the shortlisted candidates is Mercy Mwangangi, a former Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

21 hours ago

Kenya

All set for IEBC Chair and Member Interviews on Monday

The selection of new leaders is expected to bolster confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

22 hours ago