Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/CFM - Sharon Resian

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Muthoni says ‘mysterious’ disease outbreak in Kisii due to contaminated water

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 4 – The Ministry of Health says the ‘mysterious’ disease outbreak in Kisii where over 200 people were hospitalized was due to contaminated water.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated that tests confirmed the presence of fecal matter in a community well.

“We have gone to the village up to where they get their water, and it is good to note that we have established that the source of water has fecal matter. tests samples taken from various homes also have fecal matter,” she said.

The PS urged residents to refrain from using the contaminated water source and seek alternative clean water sources.

She added that preliminary investigations already are telling that the water is not good for human consumption urging the community members to observe a high level of hygiene.

She assured the public that the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Kisii County government to analyse the samples and determine an appropriate medical response.

Symptoms from the disease included high fever, persistent diarrhea with bloody stools, dizziness, intense headaches, joint pain, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Those infected have been admitted to Tabaka Mission Hospital, Nyatike Level Two Hospital, Prina Hospital, and Royal Hospital in Rongo.

The rapid onset and spread of the illness had raised alarm among locals, many of whom were uncertain about the disease’s nature and how to protect themselves.

On Monday, Muthoni confirmed that health officials were on the ground actively collecting samples from those affected.

