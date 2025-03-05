Protestors in Majengo set police houses, vehicles ablaze after fatal shooting of 17yr-old boy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Protestors in Majengo have set set police houses ablaze as a confrontation over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in an operation has escalated.

The demonstrators also burnt two police vehicles in the chaos and blocked roads in the area as the chanted ‘Allah Akbar’ slogans.

The group also attacked and destroyed the chief’s office as they demanded action on those behind the said shooting.

The protests commenced at 6 am after a group walked out of a mosque spreading to the nearby Gikomba market as police struggled to contain the situation.

The shooting occurred last night at the Majengo Social Hall area and involved undercover police officers and a group of youths.

Police had stopped a group of youths for random search on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

They were targeting a well-known suspect who was among the group.

In the drama, the suspect resisted and raised an alarm shouting for help from a group that was coming from a mosque.

The police said the group attacked and chased the officers forcing one of them to shoot for protection.

It was then one person was shot and injured in the head and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police said one of the police officers involved in the confrontation had serious injuries in the hip, hand and back.

On Wednesday morning, the protesters gathered in the area and lit bonfire demanding action on the officer involved in the shooting.

Police responded with tear gas and live bullets to disperse the group.