Private hospitals lift suspension of SHA services after govt’s pledge to clear NHIF arrears

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Private hospitals have lifted the suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA) services after the government committed to settle National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) arrears.

While describing the government’s move a step in the right direction, RUPHA Chairperson Brian Lishenga proposed a Sh10 million upfront payment to various facilities.

Lishenga however maintained the association’s suspension of services under Medical Administrator Kenya Limited (MAKL), citing the company’s failure to address their concerns.

“After extensive deliberations, RUPHA has resolved to call off the boycott of SHA services but will continue to suspend MAKL services due to a complete lack of action on the issues raised,” the statement read.

He also demanded that the government clears NHIF arrears within seven days, warning that they will resume the boycott if the government fails to make the payments.

He pointed out that the association has formally requested the government to provide private healthcare facilities with an upfront reimbursement of Sh10 million to ease financial strain while awaiting claim verification.

“If payments for facilities owed under KSh10 million are not made promptly, RUPHA will immediately reassess our position and reconvene members to deliberate on the next steps, including the possibility of reinstating service suspension,” the statement added.

RUPHA stated that its decision to resume SHA services is based on several key factors, including the government’s commitment to settling NHIF arrears, ensuring equitable payments to facilities owed over Sh10 million, and fostering constructive engagement to prevent divisions among healthcare providers.

The move follows President Ruto’s directive to clear NHIF claims owed to various healthcare facilities.

The president, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that officials will verify hospital claims exceeding this amount within 90 days before establishing a payment plan.

This intervention will provide immediate financial relief, particularly for Level 2, 3, and 4 hospitals.

Comments
