Prime Suspect in Briton Campbell Scott’s Murder Arrested in Mombasa

Nairobi, Kenya – The prime suspect in the murder of British national Campbell Scott was arrested on Sunday, March 2, in Mombasa and transferred to Nairobi.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin stated that the suspect, who had been in hiding since the brutal killing of Scott on February 18, will be presented in court for a miscellaneous application seeking to detain him as investigations continue.

“We have the key suspect in the murder of the Briton after his arrest in Mombasa. He will be in court,” Amin said, adding that the hunt for at least two other accomplices, believed to be hiding in either Nairobi or Mombasa, is ongoing.

Scott, 58, a senior director with data analytics company Fico, arrived in Kenya on February 16 for a three-day workshop at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi. He was last seen on February 17, when CCTV footage captured him leaving the hotel before boarding a vehicle. Police investigations led to the arrest of a taxi driver who reportedly dropped Scott and his companions in the Pipeline area, Embakasi.

His body was discovered on February 22, stuffed in a sack in Makongo Forest, Makueni County—about 110 kilometers southeast of Nairobi. Authorities believe he had been held captive for days before being killed and his body transported for disposal. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but sources suggest financial motives and a possible love triangle as leading theories. Police are also investigating whether the killers accessed his bank accounts.

An autopsy conducted last Thursday at a Makueni mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge was inconclusive, as the soft tissue injuries found on the body were deemed too minor to cause death. Further forensic tests are now underway.

Scott’s murder has drawn international attention, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) involving Interpol in efforts to track down those responsible. His body was identified at the Makueni County Referral Hospital on February 24 after being held at the facility for two days. Police say Scott, who had previously visited Nairobi, was scheduled to meet officials from the UK, US, and several African countries regarding market expansion for his company’s products.