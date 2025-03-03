Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Campbell Scott was reported missing after walking out his hotel in Nairobi's Westlands in February 2025. His body was found a week later in Makueni, more than 100 kilometers from the capital city.

Top stories

Prime Suspect in Briton Campbell Scott’s Murder Arrested in Mombasa

Scott, 58, a senior director with data analytics company Fico, arrived in Kenya on February 16 for a three-day workshop at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi. He was last seen on February 17, when CCTV footage captured him leaving the hotel before boarding a vehicle. Police investigations led to the arrest of a taxi driver who reportedly dropped Scott and his companions in the Pipeline area, Embakasi.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya – The prime suspect in the murder of British national Campbell Scott was arrested on Sunday, March 2, in Mombasa and transferred to Nairobi.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin stated that the suspect, who had been in hiding since the brutal killing of Scott on February 18, will be presented in court for a miscellaneous application seeking to detain him as investigations continue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have the key suspect in the murder of the Briton after his arrest in Mombasa. He will be in court,” Amin said, adding that the hunt for at least two other accomplices, believed to be hiding in either Nairobi or Mombasa, is ongoing.

Scott, 58, a senior director with data analytics company Fico, arrived in Kenya on February 16 for a three-day workshop at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi. He was last seen on February 17, when CCTV footage captured him leaving the hotel before boarding a vehicle. Police investigations led to the arrest of a taxi driver who reportedly dropped Scott and his companions in the Pipeline area, Embakasi.

His body was discovered on February 22, stuffed in a sack in Makongo Forest, Makueni County—about 110 kilometers southeast of Nairobi. Authorities believe he had been held captive for days before being killed and his body transported for disposal. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but sources suggest financial motives and a possible love triangle as leading theories. Police are also investigating whether the killers accessed his bank accounts.

An autopsy conducted last Thursday at a Makueni mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge was inconclusive, as the soft tissue injuries found on the body were deemed too minor to cause death. Further forensic tests are now underway.

Scott’s murder has drawn international attention, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) involving Interpol in efforts to track down those responsible. His body was identified at the Makueni County Referral Hospital on February 24 after being held at the facility for two days. Police say Scott, who had previously visited Nairobi, was scheduled to meet officials from the UK, US, and several African countries regarding market expansion for his company’s products.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Police Detain 2 Suspects After Missing British Businessman’s Body Found in Makueni

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Scott was last seen at a club in Westlands before he vanished. CCTV footage captured...

7 days ago

Top stories

Search for Missing Briton Takes New Twist as Body Found in Wote

Campbell Scott, 58, a senior director at the London branch of FICO, an American data analytics company specialising in credit evaluation, arrived in Nairobi...

7 days ago