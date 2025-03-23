Pressure Mounts on Scrapping Bicycle Import Taxes to eradicate mobility poverty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – Global development experts and mobility advocates are urging the Kenyan government to eliminate import taxes on bicycles, arguing the move would significantly improve livelihoods, healthcare access, and education outcomes, while advancing the country’s sustainability goals.

During a sustainable mobility forum, Carly Gilbert-Patrick, Head of Sustainable Mobility at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), called for immediate policy reforms to make cycling more affordable and accessible in Kenya.

She emphasized that import taxes are making bicycles already scarce due to the lack of local manufacturing unnecessarily expensive.

“Cycling is a zero-emission mode of transport. One of the best things the Kenyan government or any African government can do is reduce the import tax to promote cycling,”

“We don’t have local manufacturing of bikes at the moment, so whatever taxation exists makes them more expensive and out of reach for many,” Gilbert-Patrick noted.

Despite some progress at the city level, Gilbert-Patrick stressed the absence of a clear national policy on cycling and walking.

“Kenya doesn’t have a national strategy or policy for walking and cycling. While Nairobi has an active mobility policy and other cities have sustainable urban mobility plans, at the national level, it’s not clear that this is a priority,” she said.

“Step number one is putting in place that national commitment. Until there’s a policy, you won’t see serious investment, and without investment, there’s no infrastructure,” Gilbert-Patrick added.

Eradicating poverty mobility

World Bicycle Relief (WBR), a global nonprofit dedicated to providing bicycles to vulnerable communities, has long championed the case for lowering taxes on bikes.

Dave Neiswander, WBR’s Chief Executive Officer, disclosed evidence of the transformative power of bicycles which affirms will help eradicate poverty mobility.

“We partnered with IDinsight to conduct a randomized control trial on the impact of bicycles on livelihoods and healthcare access in rural communities,” Neiswander explained.

“The results were incredible. In Zambia, during the worst drought in 40 years, bicycles helped build community resilience, maintained household incomes, and improved access to healthcare,”

Neiswander underscored the importance of having quality, durable bicycles suited to local conditions with available support infrastructure of trained mechanics and access to spare parts,” he said.

“In both rural and urban areas, bicycles are an appropriate tool for accessing markets, healthcare, and community services. When you think about sustainability, affordability, and low-carbon transport, bicycles are the right tool at the right time,” he said.

Zambia has already taken proactive steps to reduce taxes on bicycles, something WBR hopes to replicate in Kenya and other countries where they operate.

“We’ve been able to reduce import duties in Zambia and are now talking to governments in other countries, including Kenya. Bicycles are an enabling tool that allows people to access healthcare, education, and economic opportunities,” Neiswander said.

Sustainable Relief

Maureen Kolenyo, World Bicycle Relief’s East Africa Regional Director, highlighted data from WBR’s programs showing how bicycles are changing lives—particularly for school children and healthcare workers.

The programs were piloted in Mumias East, Kwale and Siaya region as powerful tools for sustainable development.

“In areas where we work, bicycles have led to a 63% increase in on-time school attendance. Children who previously walked 10 to 20 kilometers to school spending two to three hours each way can now cycle the same distance in just 30 minutes. This significantly reduces fatigue and absenteeism, especially among adolescent girls,” Kolenyo revealed.

She also linked bicycle access to reductions in gender-based violence. On the healthcare front, bicycles are helping community health workers reach more households.

“By reducing the time spent walking on unsafe routes, bicycles provide a protective factor, enabling more girls to complete their education,” she said.

“Before, a health worker could visit only a handful of homes in a day. With a bicycle, they can reach up to 100 households,” Kolenyo explained.

She confirmed ongoing discussions with Kenya’s Ministry of Health and the Community Health Promoters initiative to ensure that bicycles are a key tool for community health promoters.

”We want to see bicycles integrated into Kenya’s health delivery strategies,” she said.