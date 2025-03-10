Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s church donation sparks Kenyan clashes

The gift to the Jesus Winner Ministry in the Roysambu suburb of Nairobi of 20m shillings ($155,000; £120,000) drew criticism from some young Kenyans struggling with the high cost of living.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Police in Kenya have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to occupy a church that was recently given a substantial donation by President William Ruto.

The gift to the Jesus Winner Ministry in the Roysambu suburb of Nairobi of 20m shillings ($155,000; £120,000) drew criticism from some young Kenyans struggling with the high cost of living.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto has defended his donation and has offered a similar gift to another church in Eldoret.

Last year, both Kenya’s Catholic and Anglican leaders rejected donations, arguing that there was a need to protect the church from being used for political purposes.

Several people have been arrested during the clashes, which saw protesters try to get into the church and light fires and use rocks to block nearby roads.

But the church service went ahead with tight security for worshippers, local media report.

Bishop Edward Mwai said that unnamed people had mobilised “thugs” to disrupt the church service, reports the Star website.

Ruto, an evangelical Christian, defended the donation, saying it was an attempt to address the country’s moral decay.

“Kenya must know God so that we shame the people who are telling us that we cannot associate with the church,” the Nation site quoted him as saying at another church, in Eldoret.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyans have been angered by a series of tax rises introduced since Ruto was elected in 2022.

He says they were needed to pay off the huge debts he inherited from the previous government but many Kenyans argue that he should first tackle public waste and corruption.

Last year, a wave of nationwide protests forced Ruto to withdraw his Finance Bill, which contained a series of tax rises.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Mandera tops development budget absorption, while Nairobi Nakuru and Kisumu cities struggle – Controller of Budget

According to the First Half County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/25 financial year, which covers the period from July to December...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto and Raila embark on joint Nairobi tour to champion March 7 MoU

"We have agreed that, starting Monday, we will jointly tour projects in Nairobi County. We will begin with the Nairobi River Commission so we...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Nyakang’o calls for automation of Exchequer process to improve county budget execution

Nyakang'o further criticized county governments for the late submission of financial and non-financial reports, as well as non-adherence to the Exchequer Workplans they submitted...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua allies describe UDA-ODM pact as selfish

Gakuya, who has set his sights on the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections accused Raila of abandoning his long-held mission of fighting...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several Arrested as Police Disperse Rowdy Youths Blocking Roads in Roysambu Over Ruto’s Sh20mn Church Donation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9—Police have arrested several youths after engaging in protests against President William Ruto’s recent Sh20 million donation to the Jesus Winner...

17 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto hits out at critics over church donations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – President William Ruto has hit out at his critics over his donations to churches. The head of state who...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Decries Rising Betrayal in Politics and Society

Kalonzo noted that acts of treachery were becoming increasingly common, from family relationships to the national political arena.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o says Kalonzo dishonest in condemnation of UDA-ODM pact

Nyong's pointed out that Kalonzo did not consult anyone in his talks with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

21 hours ago