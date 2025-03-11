Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

President Ruto to launch key projects in Mathare and Ruaraka as he resumes Nairobi Tour

Ruto is set to launch the construction of an 800-bed dormitory at St Teresa’s Secondary School in Mathare, break ground for the construction of 12 classrooms at Mabatini Primary School and inspect the construction of classrooms at Mathare Mixed Secondary School

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – President William Ruto will on Tuesday, resume his extensive inspection tour of Nairobi County with several project launches set for Mathare and Ruaraka constituencies.

Ruto is set to launch the construction of an 800-bed dormitory at St Teresa’s Secondary School in Mathare, break ground for the construction of 12 classrooms at Mabatini Primary School and inspect the construction of classrooms at Mathare Mixed Secondary School.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He is also expected to launch the construction of a TVET and last-mile electricity programme, tour affordable housing in Mathare, and inspect the construction of the modern gateway market in the Ruaraka constituency.

Ruto kicked off his tour on Monday with a tour around Kamukunji and Makadara Constituencies where he launched the Nairobi River Regeneration project, which he claimed would benefit about 30,000 young people from Nairobi through employment, in addition to the construction of markets and affordable housing.

The project includes the construction of a 60-kilometre sewer stretch to prevent solid waste from being deposited into Nairobi River.

The President further mentioned plans for 50,000 units of social housing to be built on the reclaimed area, providing a decent home for those previously displaced due to floods.

“I will be back here on January 15, 2027, to officially launch the regeneration project after its completion. In 24 months, you will see a huge difference in this Nairobi River. The country will not change if we do not make the right decisions,” the Head of State stressed.

He commissioned Kamukunji Technical and Vocational College, where he pledged Sh50 million to expand the institution and equip more youth with market-ready skills to enhance job creation and accelerate the transformation agenda.

Ruto visited the Shauri Moyo affordable housing project, where the government plans to construct 4,600 houses on a 12-acre plot of land, adding that at least 100,000 units would be delivered in Nairobi over the next three years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Raises Alarm Over Airbnb Properties Used as Drug Havens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has warned on the rising misuse of...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises a different Nairobi River as he commits Sh50bn to renewal

The project will create 40,000 jobs up from the current 22,000 working under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative, besides the construction of a 60km...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign envoys, financial institutions back govt’s Shirika Plan

Murkomen noted that the plan, which seeks to empower refugees while benefiting host communities, is a transformative approach to managing the refugee situation in...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to expand school feeding program across Kenya

President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies. 

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Multimedia University students block Magadi Road to protest colleague’s death

According to police, the second-year student in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Technology was found dead on Sunday.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commissions Kamukunji TVET at start of Nairobi tour

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to expanding TVET institutions to equip more young people with technical skills essential for Kenya’s development. 

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s church donation sparks Kenyan clashes

The gift to the Jesus Winner Ministry in the Roysambu suburb of Nairobi of 20m shillings ($155,000; £120,000) drew criticism from some young Kenyans...

23 hours ago

County News

Mandera tops development budget absorption, while Nairobi Nakuru and Kisumu cities struggle – Controller of Budget

According to the First Half County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/25 financial year, which covers the period from July to December...

1 day ago