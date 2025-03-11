President Ruto to launch key projects in Mathare and Ruaraka as he resumes Nairobi Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – President William Ruto will on Tuesday, resume his extensive inspection tour of Nairobi County with several project launches set for Mathare and Ruaraka constituencies.

Ruto is set to launch the construction of an 800-bed dormitory at St Teresa’s Secondary School in Mathare, break ground for the construction of 12 classrooms at Mabatini Primary School and inspect the construction of classrooms at Mathare Mixed Secondary School.

He is also expected to launch the construction of a TVET and last-mile electricity programme, tour affordable housing in Mathare, and inspect the construction of the modern gateway market in the Ruaraka constituency.

Ruto kicked off his tour on Monday with a tour around Kamukunji and Makadara Constituencies where he launched the Nairobi River Regeneration project, which he claimed would benefit about 30,000 young people from Nairobi through employment, in addition to the construction of markets and affordable housing.

The project includes the construction of a 60-kilometre sewer stretch to prevent solid waste from being deposited into Nairobi River.

The President further mentioned plans for 50,000 units of social housing to be built on the reclaimed area, providing a decent home for those previously displaced due to floods.

“I will be back here on January 15, 2027, to officially launch the regeneration project after its completion. In 24 months, you will see a huge difference in this Nairobi River. The country will not change if we do not make the right decisions,” the Head of State stressed.

He commissioned Kamukunji Technical and Vocational College, where he pledged Sh50 million to expand the institution and equip more youth with market-ready skills to enhance job creation and accelerate the transformation agenda.

Ruto visited the Shauri Moyo affordable housing project, where the government plans to construct 4,600 houses on a 12-acre plot of land, adding that at least 100,000 units would be delivered in Nairobi over the next three years.