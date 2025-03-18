Connect with us

President Ruto signs Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2025 into law

The bill facilitates additional funding to address financing gaps, including shortfalls in staff emoluments, and realignment of budgetary provisions to projected absorption levels.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – President William Ruto has signed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2025 into law to support reforms in education, the rollout of Universal Health Coverage, security, and infrastructure.

Sponsored by Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Boss, who is also the Deputy Speaker, the Bill was debated and passed by the National Assembly on March 14, 2025. 

The Bill will help facilitate reforms in the education sector by allocating an additional KSh18 billion to the Teachers Service Commission to address insurance shortfalls, teacher promotions, and staff emolument deficits.

Additionally, KSh16 billion has been allocated for university education, including KSh4.2 billion for implementing universities’ Collective Bargaining Agreement. 

Further, KSh6.5 billion has been set aside for the World Bank-supported Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning Programme, while KSh8 billion has been allocated to the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The school feeding programme has also been allocated KSh600 million.

The Bill also provides additional resources to fund health sector reforms and Universal Health Coverage. The health sector has received KSh1.5 billion for the recapitalisation of KEMSA, KSh3 billion for the Primary Healthcare Fund, and KSh3 billion for the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund. 

Another KSh1.5 billion has been allocated for stipends to healthcare interns, while KSh1 billion has been set aside to cover personnel emolument shortfalls at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. 

An additional KSh600 million has been allocated to operationalise Primary Health Care Networks, KSh1.7 billion for Kenyatta National Hospital and KSh1.4 billion for Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

To strengthen security operations, the new law allocates an additional KSh7.5 billion to the National Police Service, KSh5 billion of which is for shortfalls in police insurance costs.

For drought mitigation, infrastructure development, tourism promotion, and revenue collection, the new law gives KSh5 billion for drought-related interventions and KSh16 billion for the roads sector.

It also allocates KSh4.6 billion to the State Department for Tourism, and KSh8 billion for staff emolument shortfalls at the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Further allocations include KSh470 million to the Judiciary, KSh6.6 billion for the fertiliser subsidy, and KSh700 million for dairy processing (powdered milk) mop-up. 

The Bill has also set aside KSh1.2 billion for County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, KSh3.7 billion for the Equalisation Fund, and KSh370 million for settlement of the landless.

Additionally, KSh164 million has been allocated to the Pesticide Control Produce Board to safeguard crops and enhance food security, while KSh90 million is meant to fund Agricultural Technology Innovation Centres to promote technology, adoption and innovation.

 Another KSh750 million has been allocated for the provision of seeds and seedlings to ensure food security and crop diversification.

The Bill also includes KSh1 billion funding for Thwake Dam, KSh200 million for construction of Technical Training Institutes, and KSh600 million for the connecting electricity to public facilities.

