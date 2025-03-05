President Ruto receives credentials of 5 newly appointed envoys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – President William Ruto has officially received the credentials of five newly appointed ambassadors, marking a step forward in strengthening diplomatic ties between Kenya and their respective countries.

The envoys who presented their letters of credence at State House, Nairobi, include George Psiachas – Hellenic Republic (Greece), Inés Fors Fernández – Cuba, Kang Hyoung-sik – Republic of Korea (South Korea), Mário de Azevedo – Angola, Vũ Thị Thanh – Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation with the new envoys.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, do accept your letters of credence and authorize you to pursue the interests of your government within the territory of Kenya by fostering the bond of friendship and promoting to the widest possible extent the aspirations of the peoples of our nations,” the President stated.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, senior state officials, and representatives from the respective embassies.

The presentation of credentials marks the official start of an ambassador’s mission in Kenya, allowing them to engage in diplomatic and economic activities.