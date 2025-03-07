Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Raila sign UDA-ODM MoU to pursue proposed reforms under NADCO

During the meeting, President Ruto praised the agreement, calling it a commitment to national unity and a bipartisan approach to governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – President William Ruto and Raila Odinga have signed a Uninted Democratic AllianceI(UDA)- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Memorandum of Understanding to pursue proposed reforms under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) talks.

This follows the UDA parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi, where the joint framework with ODM was approved.

During the meeting, President Ruto praised the agreement, calling it a commitment to national unity and a bipartisan approach to governance.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina stated that the agreement is aimed at resolving the political crisis that has plagued the country since June last year, when the Genz youth held protests to oppose the withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna was quick to clarify that the agreement is not the basis for a political coalition.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar said the pact will form the framework for the cooperation of President Ruto and Raila

