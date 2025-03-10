Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to expand school feeding program across Kenya

President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – President William Ruto has pledged to expand school feeding program across Kenya, particularly in informal settlements and marginalized areas, to boost student enrollment and performance.

During the official opening of the ‘Dishi na County’ Central Kitchen at Zawadi Comprehensive School in Kamukunji, Nairobi President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We will keep expanding school feeding programs across Kenya, especially in informal settlements and marginalized areas, to boost enrollment and enhance the performance of learners,” Ruto said. 

The ‘Dishi na County’ initiative, launched by the Nairobi County government, has been instrumental in enhancing student retention and combating food insecurity.

Since its inception, the program has served over 30 million meals, benefiting more than 310,000 students.

President Ruto’s commitment aligns with the National School Meals Coalition’s goal to expand school meal programs from the current 2.6 million beneficiaries to over 10 million by 2030.

This initiative aims to ensure that more children, especially those from vulnerable communities, have access to nutritious meals, thereby improving their academic performance and overall well-being.

The President’s visit to Kamukunji is part of a broader tour of Nairobi County, following the recent United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) pact.

During this tour, the President is expected to launch various projects across Nairobi’s constituencies, including roads, hospitals, lighting projects, and schools.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life for Nairobi residents and demonstrate the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

The expansion of school feeding programs is a significant step towards achieving universal education and addressing the challenges faced by students in underserved areas.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Multimedia University students block Magadi Road to protest colleague’s death

According to police, the second-year student in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Technology was found dead on Sunday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commissions Kamukunji TVET at start of Nairobi tour

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to expanding TVET institutions to equip more young people with technical skills essential for Kenya’s development. 

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s church donation sparks Kenyan clashes

The gift to the Jesus Winner Ministry in the Roysambu suburb of Nairobi of 20m shillings ($155,000; £120,000) drew criticism from some young Kenyans...

5 hours ago

County News

Mandera tops development budget absorption, while Nairobi Nakuru and Kisumu cities struggle – Controller of Budget

According to the First Half County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2024/25 financial year, which covers the period from July to December...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto and Raila embark on joint Nairobi tour to champion March 7 MoU

"We have agreed that, starting Monday, we will jointly tour projects in Nairobi County. We will begin with the Nairobi River Commission so we...

11 hours ago

Headlines

Nyakang’o calls for automation of Exchequer process to improve county budget execution

Nyakang'o further criticized county governments for the late submission of financial and non-financial reports, as well as non-adherence to the Exchequer Workplans they submitted...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua allies describe UDA-ODM pact as selfish

Gakuya, who has set his sights on the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections accused Raila of abandoning his long-held mission of fighting...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several Arrested as Police Disperse Rowdy Youths Blocking Roads in Roysambu Over Ruto’s Sh20mn Church Donation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9—Police have arrested several youths after engaging in protests against President William Ruto’s recent Sh20 million donation to the Jesus Winner...

22 hours ago