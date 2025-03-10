President Ruto commissions Kamukunji TVET at start of Nairobi tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – President William Ruto has officially opened the Kamukunji Technical and Vocational College, marking the start of his Nairobi tour following the signing of the agreement between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking at the college on Monday, President Ruto emphasized his commitment to expanding TVET institutions to equip more young people with technical skills essential for Kenya’s development.

“This college is changing the lives of many young people,” he stated. “Listening to the principal and your Member of Parliament, we need to extend this institution. We require more facilities, including engineering, automotive, electrical, and building technology.”

The Head of State pledged Sh50 million to support the expansion, with construction set to begin by June 2025.

“I am committing the first 50 million shillings to begin that process, and I want it to start by June,” Ruto announced.

“This will allow us to take in more students from Eastleigh, Kamukunji, and beyond, equipping them with skills to transform our nation.”

Ruto lauded the efforts of the institution’s leadership and affirmed that his administration is keen on boosting vocational training in the capital.

“Congratulations to Kamukunji Technical College. You have my support and the goodwill of the government. We will expand this facility to accommodate an additional 1,000 students,” he stated.

Further, the President revealed plans for a business incubator center at the college, developed in collaboration with the African Development Bank, to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President’s visit follows the recent UDA-ODM pact, a political agreement between his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The pact outlines areas of bipartisan cooperation and commits both parties to working together on national development projects.

It also encourages leaders from both sides to support government initiatives, especially in sectors like education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

The collaboration is expected to influence governance in the Country.