President Ruto calls for swift selection process of IEBC commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – President William Ruto has called for the swift selection of a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners to pave the way for a by-election in Malava Constituency following the passing of Member of Parliament Malulu Injendi.

Speaking during Injendi’s burial ceremony in Kakamega County, President Ruto assured residents of his administration’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition in leadership.

“I want to tell you that I will not leave you, the constituents of Malava. We are together for the respect of my very good friend, a leader here, the late Malulu Injendi,” Ruto said.

The Head of State stated that he had already signed and approved the process to reconstitute the IEBC, urging those responsible to expedite the selection process.

“I have already signed and approved the process for the selection of a new IEBC commission. So, I want to ask those involved to hurry up so that we get a new commission, allowing the citizens of Malava to choose their representative to continue with the work, and I will help him,” he added.

The IEBC selection panel has been tasked with recruiting new commissioners after the previous team exited office, leaving the electoral body without leadership to oversee crucial electoral processes.

The urgency to fill the vacancies has heightened following the Malava Constituency vacancy and other pending electoral matters.

Injendi, who had served as Malava MP since 2013, was eulogized as a dedicated leader committed to his constituents’ development.

Leaders present at the funeral echoed the President’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for an efficient electoral process to ensure the constituency does not remain unrepresented in Parliament for long.