Postmaster General Seeks Police Reinforcement to Secure Kiambu Post Office From Land Grabbers

NAIROBI, Kenya March 3 – The Postmaster General John Tunoi’s office has written to the National Police Service and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration seeking police reinforcement in erecting a perimeter fence and evicting illegal occupants at the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) property.

In a letter dated February 28, 2025 (Ref: DF:720/FM/28/02/2025), Tunoi’s office requested police reinforcement to erect a perimeter fence and evict illegal occupants.

The Kiambu Senior Deputy County Commissioner, in a correspondence to the Kiambu Sub-County Police Commander (Ref: C/SEC/GN/VOL.1/31), stated, “The Postmaster General/CEO has written to us on the above cited subject matter via letter Ref:DF:720/FM/28/02/2025 dated February 28th, 2025. The purpose of this letter therefore is to ask that you provide the security support as requested.”

Afollow-up letter dated March 3, 2025, from Facilities Manager Rose Musyimi reinforced the request, explaining, “As indicated in the referenced letter (Ref. C/SEC/GN/VOL.1/31), the PCK intends to commence the fencing exercise of the aforementioned property, which has been subject to persistent interference and encroachment by unauthorized traders. In order to ensure the smooth, orderly and uninterrupted execution of this exercise, the presence of police officers is requested. The number of officers and duration of their deployment may be determined based on the security assessment conducted by your team.”

Authorities suspect that political figures may be backing the land grab, a move that has hampered efforts to secure the public facility

