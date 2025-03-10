Connect with us

Pope meets key Vatican officials amid slight improvements

In the morning, the Pope received a visit from Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the Substitute for the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra.

VATICAN, Mar 10 — Vatican has reported a slight improvement in Pope Francis’ health with the Holy See Press Office saying he participated in key activities on Sunday including a meeting with his Secretary of State.

The Press Office said the Pope undertook “Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via video link from Gemelli Hospital”.

The Pope took part in a session led by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, on Sunday afternoon in the Paul VI Hall.

He also attended Mass with his aides.

“The Pope continued his therapy, as well as respiratory and motor physiotherapy. He is following the prescribed diet, which now includes solid foods,” Vatican News reported.

“His condition appears stable, with slight gradual improvements, as stated in Saturday evening’s medical bulletin. However, the overall situation remains complex, prompting doctors to maintain a guarded prognosis.”

Following the high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day, the Pope will again transition to non-invasive mechanical ventilation, as planned, Vatican reported.

Earlier in the day, the Pope had released the text of his Angelus address, in which he thanked the doctors and nurses caring for him.

He also prayed for the many people around the world who are enduring illness, saying those who care for them are signs of the Lord’s presence. 

“During my prolonged hospitalization here,” he said, “I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and healthcare workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart.”

