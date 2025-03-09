Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pope Francis.

World

Pope Francis responding well to treatment, Vatican says

Published

Pope Francis, who has been battling pneumonia and bronchitis for more than three weeks, has shown a “good response” to treatment, the Vatican has said.

“The clinical condition of the Holy Father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, indicates a good response to the treatment,” the Vatican said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There is therefore a gradual, slight improvement”, it added.

The 88-year-old prayed on Saturday morning in the chapel of the papal suite at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated.

The Argentine pontiff has not been seen in public since entering the hospital, his longest stretch away from the public eye since his papacy began 12 years ago.

He was admitted to hospital on 14 February after experiencing breathing difficulties – and first treated for bronchitis before being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

He is particularly vulnerable to pneumonia, an infection of the lungs that can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi, after he contracted pleurisy – an inflammation of the lungs – as a young man and had a partial lung removal.

The Pope’s doctors believe he is likely to face a long road to recovery, due to his age and medical history.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ANALYSIS

Who’s who at the Vatican?

Besides the pope, curial officials who oversee important aspects of the church’s political and religious life are often powerful figures.

4 days ago

Top stories

Vatican says Pope stable, alert, and oriented as he spends time in prayer

Vatican explained that the Pope was "alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation, maintaining a good response to gas...

1 week ago

World

Pope Francis in Critical Condition with Signs of Kidney Failure, Vatican Says

"Some of his blood tests indicate an initial, mild renal failure, which is currently under control."

February 23, 2025

World

Pope remains in ‘critical’ condition after ‘respiratory crisis’

The Pope has asked for openness about his health, so the Vatican has begun releasing daily statements. The tone and length of the announcements...

February 23, 2025

World

Pope’s health a ‘complex clinical situation’, Vatican says

Before his admission last week, the Pope had bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to read prepared speeches at events.

February 17, 2025

World

Trump plan to deport migrants a ‘disgrace’, says Pope

Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make "poor wretches that don't have anything foot the bill".

January 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Suluhu heads to Vatican Monday for talks with Pope Francis

Makamba disclosed that Suluhu's visit comes in response to an invitation extended by Pope Francis.

February 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Anyolo prohibits Nairobi based clergy from blessing same sex couple unions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 -The Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi Reverend Philip Anyolo has defied the order by Pope Francis to bless the union of...

December 24, 2023