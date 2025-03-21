Connect with us

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) reporter Fredrick Parsayo was found dead in his house in Kinoo on March 21, 2025.

Police Probe Mysterious Death of KBC Journalist Fredrick Parsayo

NAIROBI, Kenya March 21 – Police have launched an investigation into the death of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation journalist Fredrick Parsayo, who was found dead at his home in Kinoo, Kikuyu, on Friday morning.

According to KBC management, the matter has been reported to Kinoo Police Station and authorities are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by this loss,” KBC said in a statement announcing the death.

His body has been moved to St. Teresa Mortuary where a postmortem is scheduled as part of the investigations.

