Crime Scene tape.

crime

Police probe assault and murder of young woman in Jua Kali

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the incident was reported by three residents of Jua Kali who responded to a distress call after hearing a commotion near their houses at around midnight.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Police are investigating the murder of a young woman in Jua Kali area of Embakasi which occurred on Monday night.

According to reports at Embakasi Police Station, the three residents found two unknown men assaulting the young woman, believed to be in her early 20s.

Upon realizing that the responders were approaching, the two murder suspects fled into the dark.

“Police, including Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from the Nairobi area, arrived at the scene to find the unresponsive body of the woman , with lowered underpants and strangulation marks on her neck,” said the DCI..

The body has moved to the City Mortuary, awaiting identification and an autopsy, while the suspects remain at large.

