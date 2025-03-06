Police Officer involved in shooting of 17-year-old boy in Majengo interdicted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The police officer involved in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Nairobi’s Majengo area has been interdicted.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), after being disarmed, the officer was reported to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga stated that “open and transparent investigations are being conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Internal Affairs Unit.”

“Upon receipt of the report, the police commenced investigations immediately an identified a police officer suspected of involvement in the incident. Necessary action was taken including disarming and interdicting the officer,” he stated.

During the Majengo protests, police houses were set ablaze as the confrontation escalated.

The demonstrators also burnt two police vehicles in the chaos and blocked roads in the area as the chanted ‘Allah Akbar’ slogans.

The group further attacked and destroyed the chief’s office as they demanded action on those behind the said shooting.

The protests commenced at 6am Wednesday after a group walked out of a mosque spreading to the nearby Gikomba market as police struggled to contain the situation.

The shooting occurred last night at the Majengo Social Hall area and involved undercover police officers and a group of youths.

Police had stopped a group of youths for random search on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

They were targeting a well-known suspect who was among the group.

In the drama, the suspect resisted and raised an alarm shouting for help from a group that was coming from a mosque.

The police said the group attacked and chased the officers forcing one of them to shoot for protection.

It was then one person was shot and injured in the head and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police said one of the police officers involved in the confrontation had serious injuries in the hip, hand and back.

Police responded with tear gas and live bullets to disperse the group.