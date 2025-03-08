Police officer accused of robbing two Clubs in Kibwezi granted Sh1mn bond by Makindu Court

Connect with us

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8– A police officer accused of involvement in two violent robberies in Kibwezi has been granted a bond of Sh1 million following his arraignment at the Makindu Law Courts.

Denis Wanambisi, a 37-year-old officer stationed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kibwezi, appeared at the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he denied the charges against him.

“He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted a bond of Sh1 million, with a surety of the same amount, or a cash bail of Sh500,000,” DCI said Friday.

He will remain in custody at Machakos GK Prison if he fails to meet the bail conditions.

Wanambisi was arrested on February 17 by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit and DCI Ruiru.

His arrest followed investigations into a robbery that took place on July 22, 2024, at Yikisaya Trading Centre in Mtito Andei, Kibwezi Sub-County.

On the night of the incident, DCI said that a gang of four suspects —dressed in jungle uniforms and armed with a pistol—stormed 021 Club, threatening bar attendants and patrons.

During the incident, a bar attendant was shot in the stomach and sustained serious injuries, while the suspects stole Sh50,000 in cash.

The gang later proceeded to Seton Night Club at Darajani Shopping Centre, where they fired two shots into the air before robbing customers and staff of Sh25,850 and two mobile phones.

Detectives linked Wanambisi to the robberies after ballistic analysis confirmed that spent cartridges recovered from both crime scenes matched his official firearm.

Following this discovery, his weapon was confiscated for further examination.

The police officer was put in custody for 14 days as investigators gathered additional evidence before presenting him in court.

Wanambisi’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2025.

