County News

Police arrest 2 suspects behind violent petrol station robbery

According to police, a gang of five men dressed in jungle uniforms and impersonating police officers stormed the petrol station, overpowering the watchman and pump attendant before tying them up with ropes and stealing Sh30,000 in cash.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Police in Wajir have arrested two suspects linked to a violent late-night robbery at Shawal Petrol Station along Mandera Road.

The suspects, identified as 49-year-old John Mwaura and 28-year-old Muia Mutuku, were apprehended after officers responded to a distress call about an ongoing heist.

According to police, a gang of five men dressed in jungle uniforms and impersonating police officers stormed the petrol station, overpowering the watchman and pump attendant before tying them up with ropes and stealing Sh30,000 in cash.

However, their escape was cut short when officers launched a swift pursuit, leading to the capture of two suspects.

Police recovered a mallet, an Administration Police jungle jacket, a military jungle trouser, and a military jungle jacket, among other items.

The suspects remain in custody as they undergo processing ahead of their court appearance.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the three accomplices who are still at large.

